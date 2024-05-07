Watch live: Eurovision contestants celebrate securing Grand Final places

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as ten acts who will progress to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final on Saturday give a press conference after Tuesday's (7 May) semi-final.

Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg all have a place in the final show.

Cork-born singer Bambie Thug became the first Irish Eurovision Song Contest finalist since 2018 following a vote for their performance in Malmo, Sweden.

The 31-year-old gave a witchy performance of their alternative song "Doomsday Blue" at Tuesday's semi-finals.

Ireland has not won the competition since 1996 with Eimear Quinn’s "The Voice."

The UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany are automatically entered into the final as "Big Five" countries, alongside host nation Sweden who won last year's contest with Loreen's "Tattoo."