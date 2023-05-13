Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest pop songs kicked off in Liverpool tonight, Saturday (13 May).

Heading into the final, bookies have marked out a clear frontrunner in the competition.

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on Eurovision 2023

This is singer Loreen, who is representing Sweden with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen previously took home the Eurovision trophy in 2012, her winning track “Euphoria” remaining one of the most popular Eurovision songs of all time.

Ahead of the final, The Independent spoke to Loreen about returning to the competition and the pressure of coming back already a winner. You can read the full interview here.

The top 10 has remained largely unchanged in the week moving up to Eurovision. However, following Thursday’s semi-final, Belgium’s Gustaph has flown up the ranks.

While the UK’s entry Mae Muller is looking unlikely to replicate Sam Ryder’s success from 2022, the 25-year-old is still within the top 10 favourites, according to Ladbrokes. You can read The Independent’s interview with Muller here.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Mae Muller should look away now... her odds of finishing top of the Eurovision pile have taken a massive hit with just over 24 hours to go until the show gets underway.”

Muller will represent the UK in Liverpool (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

You can find the current top 10 frontrunners below...

Eurovision Song Contest winner 2023 odds

Sweden: Loreen, “Tattoo” – 1/2

Finland: Käärijä, “Cha Cha Cha” – 5/2

Israel: Noa Kirel, “Unicorn” – 9/1

Ukraine: Tvorchi, “Heart Of Steel” – 12/1

Belgium: Gustaph, “Because of You” – 20/1

Spain: Blanca Paloma, “Ea Ea” – 28/1

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment” – 33/1

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen Of Kings” – 33/1

Croatia: Let 3, “Mama ŠČ!” – 40/1

UK: Mae Muller, “I Wrote A Song” – 40/1

How is Mae Muller predicted to do in Eurovision? Odds

UK to finish last – 7/1

UK to get nil points – 33/1