Israel’s Eurovision act will not perform at the live shows in Turin, it has been announced

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest is due to take place on 14 May in the Italian city – after Måneskin’s win in 2021 – with two semi-finals taking place on 10 and 12 May.

Israel was due to be represented by Michael Ben David, with his song “IM”.

However, on Tuesday (12 April), it was announced that he would not be travelling to Turin for the competition.

This is due to an ongoing strike within the country’s foreign ministry, meaning that the Israeli security service Shin Bet doesn’t have the capacity to send David to the competition.

“As of now, due to the ministry of foreign affairs strike, that affects the security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not attend the Eurovision in Turin,” a tweet from the official Israeli Eurovision account reads.

An EBU spokesperson said that discussions were occurring to determine whether Israel would be withdrawing from the competition completely or if they would still compete remotely.

During last year’s competition, 2020 frontrunner Daði Frey performed over video link from home after a member of his band tested positive for Covid-19.

If Israel does withdraw, they will be the second country not to perform in 2022, after Russia was banned from Eurovision following the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra have said that they want to be “another mouthpiece” for their country amid the war.