Sam Ryder has been announced as the UK entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, with his song, “Space, Man!”

The Essex-based singer-songwriter rose to early fame thanks to his clips of song covers posted to the social media platform, TikTok, which received praise from singers including Justin Bieber, Sia and Alicia Keys.

He then released an original song, “Whirlwind”, which went viral on the platform, followed by an EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise.

“Space, Man!” was released as a single last week.

The news was announced on BBC Radio 1 by presenter Greg James, who urged fans to “get behind” Ryder’s song.

“Let’s just see it as a fresh start,” he said. “I truly believe in him.”

Eurovision fans will be hoping that Ryder will receive at least a better reception than last year’s contestant, James Newman.

The singer-songwriter received a dismal 0 points after performing his track “Embers” at the contest in Rotterdam last year.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Turin, Italy, after the 2021 competition was won by Italian rock band Maneskin.

Italy will be represented this year by previous contestant Mahmood, who will perform original song “Brividi” with fellow Italian artist BLANCO.

Mahmood came second in the 2019 contest with his track “Soldi”.