Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to take place in Turin

Eurovision 2022 will be held in the Italian city of Turin, it has been announced.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for confirmation of which city would host next year’s Eurovision Singing Competition, with speculation that it could take place in Rome, Naples or Milan.

However, Turin has won the prestigious honour and will now be home to the 66th event.

“Turin is the perfect Host City for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest,” said executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl. “As we saw during the 2006 Winter Olympics, PalaOlimpico exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale and we have been very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment from the City of Turin, who will welcome thousands of fans next May.

He added: “This will be our first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years and, together with our host broadcaster Rai, we are determined to make it a special one.”

Turin, as the Eurovision press release noted, is famous for its many galleries, museums, parks and piazzas, as well as examples of Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, Neoclassical and Art Nouveau architecture.

Italy won the honour of hosting the 2022 event after this year’s entry, rock band Maneskin, triumphed with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

The band have gone on to become one of Eurovision’s most successful winners since Abba, with singles appearing in global charts including in the UK, including No 5 with “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and No 6 with their cover of “Beggin”.