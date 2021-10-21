Dua Lipa’s management team will choose the UK’s entrant for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

TaP Management – which also represents Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld – will collaborate with the BBC to select a song and an act to represent the UK in the forthcoming competition.

This news follows after the UK’s James Newman came in last place in this year’s contest.

“In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent,” Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, said in a statement.

TaP Music’s Ben Mawson added: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.”

Dua Lipa told The Sun: “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan. I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause. I’ll be cheering them on!”

Eurovision 2022 will be held in the Italian city of Turin.

Italy won the honour of hosting the 2022 event after this year’s entry, rock band Måneskin, triumphed with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

Maneskin in Rotterdam during Eurovision (Reuters)

The band have gone on to become one of Eurovision’s most successful winners since Abba.

“I Wanna Be Your Slave” and their cover of “Beggin’” have appeared in global charts including in the UK.

Eurovision will take place in Turin in May 2022.