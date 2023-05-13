Watch as Eurovision fans arrive in Liverpool for song contest grand final

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as fans queue to get into the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 13 May.

This year’s competition is being hosted in Liverpool.

While it was won in 2022 by Ukraine’s act Kalush, the hosting rights went to the UK - who finished runners-up - due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The final will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm and be presented by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

As well as co-hosting, Norton will also be providing his classic commentary for the show, this year alongside The Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc.

The UK’s hopes for success ride on 25-year-old pop singer Mae Muller, and her track “I Wrote a Song”.

She is set to close the show, performing after the 25 other acts.

Muller is not expected to reach the same heights as Sam Ryder, who finished in second place for the UK last year, but is still among the frontrunners.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.