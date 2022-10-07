Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Eurovision 2023 to be hosted in Liverpool

UK will host the event in Ukraine’s honour ‘given the current circumstances in the country’

Amanda Whiting
Friday 07 October 2022 19:25
Comments

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra thank the world for Eurovision win

The Eurovision 2023 song contest will be hosted in Liverpool.

The announcement was made by Graham Norton on BBC’s The One Show on Friday evening (7 October).

Following the July announcement that the contest would be held in the UK, a shortlist of cities in contention to host the event was revealed. Those cities included Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

After an additional round of screening, the list was narrowed to just Glasgow and Liverpool. Eurovision was last hosted in the UK in 1998.

“We’ll give it a party,” the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Roy Gladden said during the live announcement. “And we’ll make Ukraine proud.”

Recommended

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision 2022 contest for Ukraine in May after receiving overwhelming support in the public vote. The UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, came in second place.

Shortly after Kalush’s victory, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Since then, though, Eurovision’s governing board the Reference Group determined that “given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

Key dates for Eurovision 2023 were also announced. The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

Information on how to purchase tickets is yet to be released.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in