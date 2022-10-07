Eurovision 2023 to be hosted in Liverpool

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Eurovision 2023 song contest will be hosted in Liverpool.

The announcement was made by Graham Norton on BBC’s The One Show on Friday evening (7 October).

Following the July announcement that the contest would be held in the UK, a shortlist of cities in contention to host the event was revealed. Those cities included Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

After an additional round of screening, the list was narrowed to just Glasgow and Liverpool. Eurovision was last hosted in the UK in 1998.

“We’ll give it a party,” the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Roy Gladden said during the live announcement. “And we’ll make Ukraine proud.”

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision 2022 contest for Ukraine in May after receiving overwhelming support in the public vote. The UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, came in second place.

Shortly after Kalush’s victory, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Since then, though, Eurovision’s governing board the Reference Group determined that “given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

Key dates for Eurovision 2023 were also announced. The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

Information on how to purchase tickets is yet to be released.