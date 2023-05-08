Jump to content

Eurovision: Who will win the 2023 competition and how will the UK do? Latest odds

Competition kicks off this week in Liverpool

Isobel Lewis
Monday 08 May 2023 12:20
Comments
BBC release Eurovision trailer with cameo from Nigella

The Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest pop songs kicks off in Liverpool this week, with the first semi-final taking place on Tuesday (9 May), followed by the second on Thursday (11 May).

The grand final will then take place on Saturday (13 May). You can find out more information about how to watch here.

Heading into the live shows, the bookies have marked out a clear frontrunner in the competition.

This is singer Loreen, who is representing Sweden with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen previously took home the Eurovision trophy in 2012, her winning track “Euphoria” remaining one of the most popular Eurovision songs of all time.

Meanwhile, the UK’s entry Mae Muller is looking unlikely to replicate Sam Ryder’s success from 2022. The singer is currently at odds of 50/1 to win in Liverpool, according to Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Confidence in Mae’s chances don’t appear to be improving the closer the contest gets, and it looks like Sweden will romp home in Liverpool this weekend.”

Muller will represent the UK in Liverpool

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

You can find the current top 10 frontrunners below...

Eurovision Song Contest winner 2023 odds

Sweden: Loreen, “Tattoo” – 4/5

Finland: Käärijä, “Cha Cha Cha” – 2/1

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment” – 8/1

Ukraine: Tvorchi, “Heart Of Steel” – 11/1

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen Of Kings” – 16/1

Spain: Blanca Paloma, “Ea Ea” – 16/1

Israel: Noa Kirel, “Unicorn” – 22/1

Austria: Teya & Salena, “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” – 28/1

Italy: Marco Mengoni, “Due Vite” – 40/1

UK: Mae Muller, “I Wrote A Song” – 50/1

How is Mae Muller predicted to do in Eurovision? Odds

UK to finish last – 10/1

UK to get nil points – 33/1

