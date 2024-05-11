Eurovision 2024 final plunged into further chaos after French singer’s speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest has had chaotic start amid widespread protests about Israel’s participation in the competition.

A thousands-strong pro-Palestinian protest has broken out in the host country of Sweden, arguing that Israel should not be allowed to compete amid the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.

France’s entrant Slimane Nebch took the opportunity to call for peace during their rehearsal, telling the audience: “United by music, yes, but for love, for peace.”

Two jurors have also given up their power in the competition, with Finland’s Käärijä saying that it “doesn’t feel right” to give out points in the 2024 competition.

Meanwhile, protestors have been caught on camera shouting “shame on you” to those entering the stadium in Malmö to watch the contest.

Adding further chaos to the opening, the Netherland’s entrant, Joost Klein, 26, has been disqualified over allegations of inappropriate backstage behaviour.

Klein had been a favourite to win the competition, but he was disqualified following complaints from a female production crew member.

Greta Thunberg joined the protest against Israel’s participation in the competition. ( via REUTERS )

There is also a question surrounding the participation of Ireland’s Bambie Thug, 31, who is also a favourite in the competition, after they failed to take part in a dress rehearsal today.

Addressing their absence in a statement, the singer said: “There was a situation while we were waiting to go on stage for the flag parade rehearsal which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU [European Broadcasting Union] – the EBU have taken this matter seriously and we have been in discussion about what action needs to be taken.

“This means I have missed my dress rehearsal – I am really sorry to the fans that have come to see me. I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

Bambie Thug missed their dress rehearsal today over an undisclosed ‘situation’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The UK will be represented in the competition by Olly Alexander, 33, an actor and singer who first rose to prominence in 2021 for his role in the LGBTQ+ series It’s A Sin.

Amid widespread calls for a total boycott of this year’s competition, Alexander issued a statement in support of those choosing not to watch.

“I wholeheartedly support action being taken to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the return of all hostages and the safety and security of all civilians in Palestine and Israel,” he said.

“I know some people will choose to boycott this year’s Eurovision and I understand and respect their decision.”

Olly Alexander supports those protesting against this year’s competition ( Getty Images )

Israel will be represented by Eden Golan, who will perform her song ‘Hurricane’, which had its initial lyrics changed from a track called ‘October Rain’ that seemingly referenced Hamas’s attacks on Gaza.

Under current Eurovision guidelines, entrants cannot compete with political songs.

But despite the controversy surrounding Golan’s participation, she is a favourite to win the competition, with Oddschecker reporting that the warring country has a 25 percent chance of victory.