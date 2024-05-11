For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sweden’s 2024 Eurovision twin delegates Marcus & Martinus are no strangers to the stage, having achieved a Top 10 hit in Norway aged nine, and a second consecutive hit, “Elektrisk”, which remained in the Norwegian charts for 66 weeks.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Norwegian duo already have a huge following and are used to playing sold-out arenas around Scandinavia.

They first attempted to represent their neighbours Sweden at Eurovision in 2023, but were runners-up to Loreen, who went on to win Eurovision last year with her song “Tattoo”.

Now they’re finally getting to live out their Eurovision dreams, performing for Sweden at the Malmo Arena on Saturday 11 in the grand final. They are guaranteed a spot on the finalists list because of Sweden’s status as the host country, after Loreen’s triumph last year.

Read our Q&A with Marcus & Martinus below:

Hi guys! Are you excited for Eurovision 2024?

Yes! It’s getting closer and closer. To get through and represent Sweden is amazing, it’s a dream come true to represent a country with such a big legacy at Eurovision.

Sweden’s Eurovision 2024 delegates Marcus & Martinus ( Getty Images )

Tell us about your song “Unforgettable”

How we started with this song was actually by being inspired by our previous song “Air”, because we had so many good reactions from Eurovision fans. So we thought, OK, let’s make a similar song but upgrade it, make it more “us”. It’s a more Marcus & Martinus vibe, and a very good song for Eurovision, we think.

Were you inspired by any particular artists?

People have told us it reminds us of songs by The Weeknd or Swedish House Mafia, but we actually weren’t thinking about other artists, we were thinking more about how it would translate at Eurovision and about the staging for the performance.

Have you received any questions as Norwegians representing Sweden this year?

Not at all! You have to remember that we got 92 out of 96 points from the public when we competed at Melodifestivalen, so we’re just really happy we get to represent them, it’s a big honour for us.

Marcus & Martinus performing ‘Unforgettable' ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

How are you feeling about the other delegates in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

There are a lot of great artists taking part, so we think it will be even tougher this year. We really like the Netherlands’ Joost, and Switzerland with Nemo. Olly Alexander (for the UK) too, come on! We’ve got to know everyone – we’ve probably been to more of the pre-parties than any other contestants.

The Eurovision 2024 final takes place on Saturday 11 May.