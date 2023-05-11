Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest pop songs kicked off in Liverpool this week, with the first semi-final taking place on Tuesday (9 May), followed by the second on Thursday (11 May).

The grand final will then take place on Saturday (13 May). You can find out more information about how to watch here.

Heading into the live shows, the bookies have marked out a clear frontrunner in the competition.

This is singer Loreen, who is representing Sweden with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen previously took home the Eurovision trophy in 2012, her winning track “Euphoria” remaining one of the most popular Eurovision songs of all time.

While the UK’s entry Mae Muller is looking unlikely to replicate Sam Ryder’s success from 2022, the 25-year-old’s odds have improved following the first semi-final, according to Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Loreen’s going from strength to strength and it would be a huge surprise if she doesn’t win Eurovision for a second time.”

Muller will represent the UK in Liverpool (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

You can find the current top 10 frontrunners below...

Eurovision Song Contest winner 2023 odds

Sweden: Loreen, “Tattoo” – 4/9

Finland: Käärijä, “Cha Cha Cha” – 5/2

Ukraine: Tvorchi, “Heart Of Steel” – 9/1

Spain: Blanca Paloma, “Ea Ea” – 16/1

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment” – 18/1

Israel: Noa Kirel, “Unicorn” – 18/1

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen Of Kings” – 18/1

UK: Mae Muller, “I Wrote A Song” – 33/1

Czechia: Vesna, “My Sister’s Crown” – 40/1

Italy: Marco Mengoni, “Due Vite” – 50/1

How is Mae Muller predicted to do in Eurovision? Odds

UK to finish last – 7/1

UK to get nil points – 33/1