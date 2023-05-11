Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eurovision 2023: Latest betting odds and favourites

Final will take place in Liverpool on Saturday

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 11 May 2023 10:10
Comments
BBC release Eurovision trailer with cameo from Nigella

The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest pop songs kicked off in Liverpool this week, with the first semi-final taking place on Tuesday (9 May), followed by the second on Thursday (11 May).

The grand final will then take place on Saturday (13 May). You can find out more information about how to watch here.

Heading into the live shows, the bookies have marked out a clear frontrunner in the competition.

This is singer Loreen, who is representing Sweden with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen previously took home the Eurovision trophy in 2012, her winning track “Euphoria” remaining one of the most popular Eurovision songs of all time.

Recommended

While the UK’s entry Mae Muller is looking unlikely to replicate Sam Ryder’s success from 2022, the 25-year-old’s odds have improved following the first semi-final, according to Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Loreen’s going from strength to strength and it would be a huge surprise if she doesn’t win Eurovision for a second time.”

Muller will represent the UK in Liverpool

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

You can find the current top 10 frontrunners below...

Eurovision Song Contest winner 2023 odds

Sweden: Loreen, “Tattoo” – 4/9

Finland: Käärijä, “Cha Cha Cha” – 5/2

Ukraine: Tvorchi, “Heart Of Steel” – 9/1

Spain: Blanca Paloma, “Ea Ea” – 16/1

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment” – 18/1

Israel: Noa Kirel, “Unicorn” – 18/1

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen Of Kings” – 18/1

UK: Mae Muller, “I Wrote A Song” – 33/1

Czechia: Vesna, “My Sister’s Crown” – 40/1

Italy: Marco Mengoni, “Due Vite” – 50/1

How is Mae Muller predicted to do in Eurovision? Odds

Recommended

UK to finish last – 7/1

UK to get nil points – 33/1

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in