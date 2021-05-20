Reigning Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence will no longer perform at this Saturday’s (22 May) final after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dutch singer Laurence won the last competition in 2019 with his song “Arcade” and had been due to return and perform at the 2021 final in Rotterdam this weekend.

However, on Thursday (20 May) morning, it was announced that Laurence had tested positive for Covid and would not be able to perform at the event.

While Laurence had “mild symptoms”, the seven-day minimum isolation period meant he would miss the final.

The singer had tested negative on Monday (17 May) and therefore was able to perform at the first semi-final. He began showing symptoms yesterday (19 May) and later tested positive.

Laurence’s management said that he was “very disappointed” not to return and perform in the final.

A statement from Eurovision executive producer Sietse Bakker reads: “We are of course disappointed, first of all for Duncan, who deserves a live performance on our very own Eurovision stage after his 2019 victory and the worldwide success of Arcade… Of course we wish Duncan a speedy recovery.”

Saturday’s final is still going ahead with strict safety measures in place to ensure that the contestants can compete safely in the in-person competition.

Everyone working on the show must test negative for coronavirus in order to take part.

The Eurovision Song Contestant takes place Saturday 22 May at 8pm on BBC One.