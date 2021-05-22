Eurovision: Alexander Rybak performs 'Fairytale'

Eurovision: Official running order for tonight’s final revealed

Grand finale will air on BBC One tonight 22 May

Annabel Nugent@annabelnugent
Saturday 22 May 2021 09:05
The running order for the Eurovision final has been revealed.

With two semi-finals done and dusted, fans are only hours away from the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand finale, which will air tonight at 8.00pm on BBC One (22 May).

The official running order of this evening’s ceremony has now been announced.

Cyprus contestant Elena Tsagrinou will open the show, while San Marino’s entry by Senhit featuring international superstar Flo Rida will conclude it.

There are 26 acts in total. It is generally considered more fortuitous to perform in the second half of the show since it is closer to the voting procedure and therefore those acts are more fresh in the memory.

The UK’s James Newman is slated to perform his song “Embers” in ninth place.

As noted by Digital Spy, the one position that has never resulted in a win – nicknamed the “death slot” – is second in the running list. This year, Albania’s Anxhela Peristeri has got stuck with the seemingly unlucky spot.

See the full running order below:

  1. Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou
  2. Albania: Anxhela Peristeri
  3. Israel: Eden Alene,
  4. Belgium: Hooverphonic
  5. Russia: Manizha
  6. Malta: Destiny
  7. Portugal: The Black Mamba
  8. Serbia: Hurricane
  9. United Kingdom: James Newman
  10. Greece: Stefania
  11. Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears
  12. Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið
  13. Spain: Blas Cantó
  14. Moldova: Natalia Gordienko
  15. Germany: Jendrik
  16. Finland: Blind Channel
  17. Bulgaria: VICTORIA
  18. Lithuania: The Roop
  19. Ukraine: Go_A
  20. France: Barbara Pravi
  21. Azerbaijan: Efendi
  22. Norway: TIX
  23. The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy
  24. Italy: Måneskin
  25. Sweden: Tusse
  26. San Marino: Senhit featuring Flo Rida

