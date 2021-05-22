The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is finally here.

This year’s final takes place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a live audience of 3,500 people in attendance.

Following Ireland’s elimination in the semi-finals, the UK has pinned its hopes on James Newman, who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s winner.

Fans at home are able to tune into the live broadcast, which is currently airing on BBC One. US viewers, however, must subscribe to Peacock in order to watch the highly anticipated TV event.

Voting lines are open as soon as the last act has finished their performance and will remain open for only 15 minutes.

There are two methods for UK fans to choose from when voting: through the Eurovision app or on a phone call. Charges may apply.

You can download the official Eurovision app for free on the App Store or on Google Play.

You can also call to place your vote. From landlines call 09015 22 52; from mobiles, call 6 22 52. You can then place your vote by dialling the corresponding number to the country you are voting for, which is available to see on BBC One’s broadcast.

Viewers are not permitted vote for the country they are in, meaning that UK viewers cannot vote for Newman. Fans can cast a total of three votes.

You can find out more information about how to vote here.

The Eurovision voting system is notoriously confusing. Here’s The Independent’s helpful breakdown on how it works.