For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as people gathered in Stortorget, Stockholm, to protest against Israel’s participation in Eurovision.

The second semi-final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday 9 May, with Israel’s performance expected to draw attention.

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city for the annual event, which is taking place amid protests and boycotts over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s 7 October attack.

Swedish authorities have heightened security and are bracing for possible unrest during Eurovision week.

Police officers have been seen patrolling the streets of Malmo and, from water scooters, the city’s canals.

Metal barricades and large concrete blocks have been put up around Malmo Arena, which is hosting the competition, with police guarding the venue and checking visitors’ bags.

Visitors have to pass through metal detectors before entering the arena, and are only allowed to bring small purses into the venue.

Thursday’s semi-final will feature two of the favourites to win, Switzerland’s Nemo with the song “The Code” and Joost Klein of the Netherlands with the song “Europapa”, as well as outsider Eden Golan of Israel with her song “Hurricane”.