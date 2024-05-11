‘Peace, love’ and politics: The statements and outbursts on politically charged Eurovision song contest
There were some big and subtle statements throughout the show
The Eurovision Song Contest has just witnessed one of the most politically contentious years in its history and it was not short of impassioned statements throughout the show.
From Bambie Thug defiantly shouting “Love will triumph over hate!” to the decision of two judges to pull out of this year’s competition, the show saw multiple protests over the decision to allow Israel to compete despite the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.
The overall message, however, that emerged was a call for peace amid the show’s claim that it is uniting the world through music.
France’s call for love and peace
While announcing the judge’s points, France took the opportunity to tell the world that it wants “everyone to look for love and for peace”.
Austria’s Equality t-shirt
Meanwhile, when Austria announced its 12 points, it did so with an announcer in a black t-shirt that simply read “Equality” in all caps.
Portugal’s ‘peace will prevail’
At the end of Portugal’s performance, singer Lolanda simply said “peace will prevail” and reiterated the message with her choice of nail art – the Palestinian Keffiyeh.
Ireland’s ‘love will triumph over hate’
Like Portugal, Ireland’s entrant took the opportunity to call for peace at the end of their performance, but Bambi Thug also used their performance to promote trans rights, wearing a two-piece in the colours of the trans pride flag.
Switzerland’s final call for peace
The winner of this year’s competition Nemo of Switzerland bravely took the opportunity to make their own protest after collecting the trophy.
They simply said: “‘I hope that this competition continues to stand for peace.”
The audience also attempted to make their own political statements and protested Israel’s participation in the competition with some boos during entrant Edan Colan’s performance.
This was followed up during the announcement of the results too, with both the judges’ and public votes for the country being met with boos.
However, despite the protests against Israel, the country did emerge as one of the top performers when it came to the public vote.
