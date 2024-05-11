For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Eurovision Song Contest has just witnessed one of the most politically contentious years in its history and it was not short of impassioned statements throughout the show.

From Bambie Thug defiantly shouting “Love will triumph over hate!” to the decision of two judges to pull out of this year’s competition, the show saw multiple protests over the decision to allow Israel to compete despite the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.

The overall message, however, that emerged was a call for peace amid the show’s claim that it is uniting the world through music.

Eurovision’s Bambie Thug says pro-Palestine protests ‘putting a cloud above everyone’. ( PA )

France’s call for love and peace

While announcing the judge’s points, France took the opportunity to tell the world that it wants “everyone to look for love and for peace”.

Austria’s Equality t-shirt

Meanwhile, when Austria announced its 12 points, it did so with an announcer in a black t-shirt that simply read “Equality” in all caps.

Portugal’s ‘peace will prevail’

At the end of Portugal’s performance, singer Lolanda simply said “peace will prevail” and reiterated the message with her choice of nail art – the Palestinian Keffiyeh.

Ireland’s ‘love will triumph over hate’

Like Portugal, Ireland’s entrant took the opportunity to call for peace at the end of their performance, but Bambi Thug also used their performance to promote trans rights, wearing a two-piece in the colours of the trans pride flag.

Israel’s participation in the competition prompted a handful of protests ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima )

Switzerland’s final call for peace

The winner of this year’s competition Nemo of Switzerland bravely took the opportunity to make their own protest after collecting the trophy.

They simply said: “‘I hope that this competition continues to stand for peace.”

Nemo called for peace after collecting the winner’s trophy ( BBC )

The audience also attempted to make their own political statements and protested Israel’s participation in the competition with some boos during entrant Edan Colan’s performance.

This was followed up during the announcement of the results too, with both the judges’ and public votes for the country being met with boos.

However, despite the protests against Israel, the country did emerge as one of the top performers when it came to the public vote.