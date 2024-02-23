For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel has threatened to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest if organisers try to censor its 2024 song entry.

Eden Golan, who was announced as the country’s representative earlier this month, was due to sing “October Rain” at the contest in Malmo, Sweden, in May.

However, a row has now errupted after leaked lyrics showed that the song appears to reference the 7 October attack by Hamas, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the annual competition, describes the song contest as a non-political event, and maintains its right to disqualify contestants who break this rule.

Israel says it will not compete in the competition this year if its lyrics are not approved. The song is currently being reviewed by the EBU.

A source in national broadcaster KAN, which sponsors the Israeli entry, confirmed to Reuters that the leaked lyrics were accurate.

“The EBU is currently in the process of scrutinising the lyrics, a process which is confidential between the EBU and the broadcaster until a final decision has been taken,” a spokesperson said.

“If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters are then given the opportunity to submit a new song or new lyrics.”

Eden Golan was announced as Israel’s entrant to the competition earlier this month (GETTY)

Israel’s broadcaster, KAN, have said they will reject any attempt to alter their entry.

“It should be noted that as far as the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation is concerned there is no intention to replace the song,” KAN’s statement said.

“This means that if it is not approved by the European Broadcasting Union, Israel will not be able to participate in the competition, which will take place in Sweden next May.”

Golan, who was born in Israel but raised in Russia, would become the country’s 46th appearance in the competition if she participated. Israel became the first non-European entrant in the competition’s history when it joined in 1973.

In previous years, countries have been forced to change their lyrics by the EBU. Georgia withdrew from the contest in 2009 after its song was rejected for making references to Russia’s prime minister at the time, Vladimir Putin.

Israel entrant Noa Kirel during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in 2023 (PA)

It comes as the competition has faced growing calls for a boycott amid the country’s ongoing military action in Gaza.

Last month, Iceland’s Association of Composers and Lyricists called for Israel to be suspended from the competition in a statement saying its participation in an event “characterised by joy and optimism” would be incompatible with its military actions.

The organisation said it would be opposing Iceland’s inclusion in the contest unless Israel was disqualified. A petition calling for the same gathered over 10,000 signatures.

Other countries including Sweden, Finland and Denmark have also called for the country to be pulled from the competition.

Responding to calls for a boycott, the EBU said last month: “The Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event that unites audiences worldwide through music.”

The Independent has reached out to Eden Golan’s team for comment.