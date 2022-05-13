Italian artist Mahmood is returning to Eurovision after coming in 2nd place in 2019 – this time with fellow singer and rapper Blanco.

The duo are widely regarded as one of the favourite acts to win this year’s song contest, thanks to their moving duet “Brividi”.

The song, the title of which means “Chills”, is performed entirely in Italian. If you’re interested in what the lyrics mean (they’re very poetic), you can check out both the Italian and English versions below:

“Brividi” (Italiano)

Ho sognato di volare con te

Su una bici di diamanti

Mi hai detto, “Sei cambiato

Non vedo più la luce nei tuoi occhi”

//

La tua paura cos'è?

Un mare dove non tocchi mai

Anche se il sesso non è

La via di fuga dal fondo

Dai, non scappare da qui

Non lasciarmi così

//

Nudo con i brividi

A volte non so esprimermi

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle

E pagherei per andar via

Accetterei anche una bugia

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi

//

Tu, che mi svegli il mattino

Tu, che sporchi il letto di vino

Tu, che mi mordi la pelle

Con i tuoi occhi da vipera

E tu, sei il contrario di un angelo

E tu, sei come un pugile all'angolo

E tu scappi da qui, mi lasci così

//

Nudo con i brividi

A volte non so esprimermi

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle

E pagherei per andar via

Accetterei anche una bugia

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi

//

Dimmi che non ho ragione

E vivo dentro una prigione

E provo a restarti vicino

Ma scusa se poi mando tutto a puttane e

Non so dirti ciò che provo, è un mio limite

Per un “ti amo” ho mischiato droghe e lacrime

Questo veleno che ci sputiamo ogni giorno

Io non lo voglio più addosso

Lo vedi, sono qui

Su una bici di diamanti, uno fra tanti

//

Nudo con i brividi

A volte non so esprimermi

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle

E pagherei per andar via

Accetterei anche una bugia

E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre

E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi

***

The Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Turin this year (AFP via Getty Images)

“Chills” (English)

I dreamt of flying with you

On a diamond bike

You told me you’ve changed,

I no longer see the light in your eyes

What’s your fear?

A deep sea where you can’t touch

Even if sex isn’t

The escape route from the bottom

Come on, don’t run away from here

Don’t leave me like this

//

Naked with chills

Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself

And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong

And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you

And I would pay to leave,

I would also accept a lie

And I’d like to love you, but I'm always wrong

And I get chills, chills, chills

//

You, who wakes me up in the morning

You, who ruins the bed with wine

You, who bites my skin

With your viper eyes

And you, you are the opposite of an angel

And you, you are like a boxer on the corner

And you run away from here, you leave me like this

//

Naked with chills

Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself

And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong

And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you

And I would pay to leave,

I would also accept a lie

And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong

And I get chills, chills, chills

//

Tell me I’m wrong

I live inside a prison

I try to stay close to you

But I’m sorry if I then mess it all up

I can’t tell you what I feel, it’s my limit

For an “I love you” I mixed drugs and tears

This poison that we spit on each other every day

I don’t want it on anymore

You see it, I’m here,

On a diamond bike, one among many

//

Naked with chills

Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself

And I’d like to love you, but I‘m always wrong

And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you

And I would pay to leave,

I would also accept a lie

And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong

And I get chills.