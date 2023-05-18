Mae Muller makes cheeky dig at Tory critics as she makes bid for top 10 chart spot

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mae Muller has taken a swipe at her right-wing critics as her Eurovision entry “I Wrote A Song” rises up the UK charts.

Despite coming second-last in Saturday (13 May) night’s Eurovision final, the 25-year-old’s song has found success on social media and is hoping to reach the Top 10 in Friday’s (19 May) chart.

While promoting the song on social media, Muller made a cheeky nod to controversy that surrounded her representing the UK, after tweets in which she criticised the government and Boris Johnson resurfaced online.

In a clip shared to TikTok on Wednesday (17 May), Muller filmed herself walking around London while the song played.

“Stream my song to p*** off a Tory!” she wrote.

When one follower joked that Muller was “finally out of the Eurovision contract” and able to speak on politics again, the 25-year-old replied: “I can’t read suddenly.”

In the lead up to Eurovision, a number of Twitter posts made by Muller in 2020 were highlighted by the press.

They included tweets in which she said she “didn’t feel sorry” about Boris Johnson having Covid, and one in which she said: “I hate this country” in response to debates about free school meals.

In an interview with The Independent ahead of the Eurovision final, Muller said that she didn’t regret the tweets, but denied actually “hating” Britain.

“I love this country, and I wouldn’t represent it if I didn’t. I love where I’m from… I love how inclusive and diverse it is, but nowhere’s perfect. When you love something, you want it to be better.”

At the time of her posts, Muller said that the people in the UK “weren’t getting the best treatment and that’s something that I care about”.

While Muller is hoping to place highly in this week’s charts, she has some stiff competition from two other Eurovision stars.

Sweden’s Loreen, who won the contest with her song “Tattoo”, could take the No 1 spot, while runner-up Käärijä from Finland may also break the Top 10 with his song “Cha Cha Cha”.

Loreen previously won Eurovision in 2012 with the song “Euphoria”, which peaked at No 3 and became the most downloaded Eurovision single in UK history.