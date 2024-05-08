For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Olly Alexander delivered his first Eurovision Song Contest performance at the first semi-final on Tuesday (7 May), which had some fans raising their eyebrows ahead of the grand final.

Alexander, who rose to fame as the lead singer for now-disbanded pop group Years & Years, sang his original track “Dizzy” at the Malmö Arena in Sweden, where the final is being held this Saturday (11 May).

The performance featured upside-down locker room staging and a troupe of backing dancers.

Some viewers immediately pointed out what they deemed to be a shaky vocal performance from the 33-year-old singer, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Had high hopes for the UK @Eurovision this year with Olly Alexander but it sounded a little ropey at the semi-final just now.”

Another remarked: “Let’s be honest. Olly Alexander just doesn’t have the voice.”

“Is it me or was Olly Alexander off key all the way through that performance? It just didn’t settle,” another questioned, while one viewer said: “The Brits trying to hype up Olly Alexander and saying they have a chance at winning as if he wasn’t off key for the whole performance.”

Olly Alexander performs the song Dizzy during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Martin Meissner/AP) ( AP )

“Sorry, but Olly Alexander sounded off key,” another viewer agreed. “Or quiet. Not sure, but not great.”

“Well, Olly Alexander wasn’t great on the ears!” one Eurovision fan complained.

Eurovision is famed for its love of a strong vocal performance, such as last year’s winner Loreen who triumphed for Sweden with her rousing ballad “Tattoo”.

Other fans defended Alexander, with some spotting that he suffered a technical issue in the middle of his performance.

“Anyone else notice that Olly’s mic pack fell out,” X/Twitter user Dave Hope wrote. “Only noticed on the rewatch. As a gym instructor I know how off-putting that is. An amazing performance just got elevated even higher. Go Olly!”

Olly Alexander performs during the Nordic Eurovision Party in Stockholm on 14 April ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

Alexander admitted that he had been struggling in a recent interview, after the journalist noted that he seemed downcast during his performance at a Eurovision pre-party in London.

“Yes, I struggled that day,” he told The Times. “I was holed up in a room trying not to have a breakdown. Normally, you get on stage and turn it on, but I felt really unable to do that. It was tough... I just could not get it together and then I felt ashamed of myself and embarrassed.”

Alexander has come under intense pressure in recent months due to Israel’s involvement, which many Eurovision fans have objected to due to the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Last month, he responded to an open letter signed by Queers for Palestine, a collective of more than 450 queer artists, individuals and organisations asking him to withdraw from the contest in protest over Israel; Alexander and his fellow Eurovision contestants said their performances would go ahead.

“It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia,” the statement said.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”

The first semi-final saw Ireland’s delegate Bambie Thug sail through to the grand final on Saturday, along with fellow favourites including Croatia’s Baby Lasagna and Ukraine’s Alyana Alyana and Jerry Heil.

The next Eurovision semi-final takes place on Thursday 9 May.