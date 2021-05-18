Rylan Clark-Neal has been forced to drop out of covering the Eurovision semi-finals this week, due to illness.

The 32-year-old presenter was due to host the BBC’s coverage on Tuesday 18 and Thursday 20 May with Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.

However, it was announced on Monday evening (17 May) that Sara Cox would be filling Clark-Neal’s spot.

“I’m really excited, I’ve got a new little job this week. I will be co-hosting the Eurovision semi-finals on BBC Four tomorrow night and Thursday night,” Cox revealed on her Radio 2 show.

“Rylan is unwell, so obvs we wish him better. So I’ll be stepping into Rylan’s sparkly tux tomorrow and Thursday, 8pm, BBC Four, all the action from the Eurovision semi-finals”

She added:“I’ll also be rekindling the flames of fun with my old Eurovision mucker Scott Mills, and we’ll be joined by Chelcee Grimes and many guests as well.”

Cox previously provided commentary for the Eurovision semi-finals with Mills in 2011 and 2012.

Graham Norton is returning for the 12th consecutive year to host the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision, including for the grand final.

The Eurovision final takes place in Rotterdam on Saturday 22 May. See the current list of favourites and their odds to win, here.