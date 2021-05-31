John Krasinski has opened up about a stunt scene from A Quiet Place II which he thought would cost him his marriage with Emily Blunt.

The horror/thriller movie goes back in time to a scene where Lee Abbot (Krasinski’s character) is alive. As the monsters begin their initial attacks, Evelyn Abbot (Blunt’s character) is forced to drive a car with her kids in the back seat through a crowded street as a bus is speeding towards her.

According to USA Today, the stunt team practiced that scene for three weeks, but the 38-year-old English actor decided to improvise her part instead.

Krasinski described in an interview with the publication: “I said, ‘do you (Blunt) want to rehearse this once?’ to which she replied, ‘No, I want you to get the real reaction.’ So that shot is what’s in the movie: That was the first time she was ever in that car, and that bus is actually coming at her at 40 miles an hour.”

“Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, ‘Did I just put my marriage on the line? This could go very badly for a lot of reasons,’” the actor said.

Film - A Quiet Place Part II (© 2019 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.)

Krasinski disclosed on Cinemablend's Reelblend podcast how he got his wife and the young actors' families to agree to the stunt.

He said: “Emily's (stunt) is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true. When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, ‘you're going to hit this stuntman. That car's going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour.’ Her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘no, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That's a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.’”

“And to go to those parents and say, ‘I promise you... Paramount safety (and) the stunt guys, they have all okayed this. This is all possible.’ We had that bus within a hair's breadth of being able to stop. It had all these special breaks so that we could stop real quick. So it's three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting,” he explained.

Earlier this month, A Quiet Place Part II got a new trailer, marking the film’s return after the coronavirus pandemic extensively delayed its release.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said of the film: “A Quiet Place Part II is brasher, more action-driven, and louder. It’s still thrilling to watch, even if the ideas ultimately dilute the terror of what came before.”

She added: “While A Quiet Place Part II is an admirable follow-up, it doesn’t leave much scope for any future sequels. It’s not that the well has run dry, but that the monsters have lost their bite.”

The film has been released in the US on 28 May, but is yet to make its UK debut on 4 June 2021.