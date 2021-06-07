Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Clueless moment in first TikTok

Alicia Silverstone made her debut on TikTok by recreating an iconic scene from the 1995 teen film Clueless with her 10-year-old son Bear.

She took to Instagram to reveal the news about joining the video-sharing platform with the caption: “I guess I’m on TikTok now.”

The 44-year-old actor played the character of Cher Horowitz, an airhead-like teenager who lives with her rich lawyer father in Beverly Hills, California.

In the video, she wears the yellow blazer she wore in the original film, and re-enacts the scene where she pushes away a teenage boy (acted by her son) with the expression “Ugh! As if.”

As if scene from the original Clueless film

In 2020, the romantic comedy film celebrated its 25th anniversary, and Silverstone reflected on working with the late Brittany Murphy (who played the role of Tai Frasier).

“I just remember thinking she was so great for the part,” Silverstone told Vogue. “I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day, but I remember Brittany being really adorable.

“She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to [director] Amy [Heckerling] right away, ‘I think she’s the one! She was the best one you guys!’ hoping they would agree. She was like, ‘Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she’s the one.’”

Silverstone also spoke about her and Murphy being the only teenagers working on the film.

“I remember [Brittany’s] mom was on set a lot,” she said. “I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don’t think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn’t know we were in a big movie. Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent.”