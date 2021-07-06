Amber Heard posts Instagram video with new daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has posted an Instagram video of herself spending time with her new daughter Oonagh Paige, a week after she revealed that she had secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this year.

In the new video, Heard is seen tasting a green juice and guessing its ingredients: “Celery?”

She captioned the post: “You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer”

She wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She concluded by revealing that her daughter was born on 8 April 2021, adding: “Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”