Ariana Grande shines at the Oscars in structural Schiaparelli gown
The Wicked star was among a number of stars to wear a shimmering look at the event
Ariana Grande was a vision in a champagne-coloured silk and sequin gown on the Oscars red carpet.
The Wicked star, 31, wore a structural Schiaparelli ball gown that featured a silk bodice and diamond dripping tutu skirt.
Grande was nominated for best supporting actress for her role playing Glinda in Wicked.
In what was perhaps a nod to her character, Grande opted for a subtle champagne shade over a palpable pink.
Her look set the trend among early arrivals for sparkle and shimmer on the red carpet.
Grande was not the only star to opt for a shimmering gown.
American model Anok Yai mimicked the golden statue of the night itself.
She wore a shimmering silk mermaid dress with a black feathered shawl by Italian fashion house Marni, bringing old-Hollywood glamour to the carpet.
Actress Mindy Kaling, 45, wore a silver leaf encrusted halter neck gown by Oscar de la Rent, with a slicked low pony tail.
Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg, 69, wore a shimmering liquid-look navy gown by Christian Siriano, with deep matching lipstick and silver diamond earrings.
Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie brought a colourful flair to the shimmering trend, as Jeff wore a lilac skinny scarf with a matching iris corsage in a Prada tux, while Emilie sported a bronze and silver encrusted dress.
American singer Charlotte Lawrence wore a dusty pink Valentino gown encrusted with blush and gold diamantes with Gianvito Rossi shoes.
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter channelled Valentino’s new kitsch aesthetic by pairing the dress with a cartoon kitten clutch.
French actress Stacy Martin wore a black and silver lace Louis Vuitton gown with a relaxed hoop skirt.
The 34-year-old Brutalist star paired the gown with dripping diamond earrings, a matching necklace and ring.
Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres followed the dazzling black trend in a black Chanel couture sequin and lace gown with a sheer under skirt.
But some sparkles were more subtle than others.
English comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 31, wore a baby blue Versace cut out gown with diamante detailing.
The Chicken Shop Dates star let the dress do the talking, going sans jewellery except for some simple gold hoops.