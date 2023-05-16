Watch as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as stars and filmmakers depart the Hotel Martinez as they head for the opening ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The red carpet sprung into life again on Tuesday 16 May as the event got underway, with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn.

This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days.

It’s unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest and protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the main hub.

Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the French Riviera festival.

But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the party is sure to go on.

