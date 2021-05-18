Charles Grodin: star of ‘Midnight Run’ and ‘Beethoven’, dies at 86

The actor, known for his droll sense of humour, died today at home in Wilton, Connecticut.

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Charles Grodin, the actor known for his work in films like The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run and the Beethoven movies, has died today (18 May). He was 86.

Grodin died of bone marrow cancer at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, his son, Nicholas, told The New York Times.

