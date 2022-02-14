20 best romantic movies of all time, from Brief Encounter to Notting Hill

Romantic comedies have long been a cinema staple. Louis Chilton ranks the best of the best

Monday 14 February 2022 09:05
Comments
Clockwise from top right: Beauty and the Beast, Brief Encounter, Moonlight and Casablanca
Clockwise from top right: Beauty and the Beast, Brief Encounter, Moonlight and Casablanca
(Disney/ITV Studios/A24/Warner Bros)

(This article was originally published in 2019)

There will always be an appetite for romance in cinema. Ever since the days of silent melodramas, studio filmmakers have capitalised on the simple fact that, in Hollywood, love sells.

With the invention of sound, the silent romances of the 1910s and 1920s gave way to a more sophisticated type of on-screen romance, and the romantic comedy was born.

Romcoms would continue to evolve across the 20th century, liberated in part by the increasingly lax restrictions for on-screen sex and nudity. Other age-old genres would also gain popularity, such as the romantic tragedy.

The past decade has seen a notable increase in the number of LGBTQ romances that reached mainstream audiences. The rules of who can and can’t be the subject of a Hollywood romance are gradually being rewritten.

Recommended

Here are the 20 best romantic films ranked.

The 20 best romantic films ever made

Show all 20

Other galleries you might like:

21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand

37 best film twists of all time

37 actors who almost died on set

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in