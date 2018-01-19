“We do have films with some emotional bits,” director Lee Unkrich – one of the formative storytellers at Pixar – tells me in one of the most sweeping understatements of the century.

A longtime member of the animation studio’s creative team, Unkrich co-directed standouts Toy Story 2, Monsters. Inc. and Finding Nemo placing him in perfect stead to guide audiences through the conclusion to Andy’s story in 2010 sequel Toy Story 3. His efforts won him the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

Next up is Coco, a beautifully imagined depiction of Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (English translation: Day of the Dead) following 12-year-old boy Miguel who meets generations-worth of his relatives after being transported to the afterlife, a journey which unlocks enlightening secrets to his family history.

Coco stands tall as one of Pixar’s greatest achievements to date while sitting comfortably alongside both Toy Story 3 and the first 10 minutes of Up in the high-emotion echelons, bolstered by the profound theme at its heart: “the final death”, dying in the afterlife once forgotten by those you left behind. Unkrich reveals that Coco – six years in the making – began life as something rather different before he honed in on this philosophy, something you’d expect from a David Lynch nightmare as opposed to a glorious Pixar tale.

Lee Unkrich won an Oscar for ‘Toy Story 3’ in 2011 (Rex)

“Early in our research we learned about the notion of the final death – this idea that you die but then you can die again when there is nobody left who remembers you,” he says.

“At the time, we thought it was a poignant idea and it was something we wanted in the movie but after some time we came to the realisation that no, that’s the idea of the movie which needed to permeate everything in the film.”

Coco‘s prevailing themes pitch it as the rarest of family films: a tactful guidebook on dealing with impending death, best encapsulated by its theme track, “Remember Me.” Written by husband-and-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez – whose credits include comedy musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon and Disney smash Frozen – the end product simply wouldn’t pack as much heft without it.

“Many things changed over time,” says Unkrich, “but that stayed fixed.”

Another vital factor in the film’s success is Coco herself, the titular elderly grandmother to Miguel who spends the entirety of the film sat immobile in her chair as her family goes about their days around her. The silent heart of this story, not to mention the source of her grandson’s motivation, the animators were tasked with breathing life into a character in the final stages of her own.

The film uses the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead to explore themes of mortality (Walt Disney Studios Motion pictures) (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“I wanted her to be believably really, really old,” Unkrich states. “[Co-director] Matt Aldrich, our first screenwriter, described Grandma Coco in the script as a living raisin. I always loved that. I wanted her face to be a roadmap of her long life but at the same time, I also wanted it to feel like she had almost reverted into being a child again which is why we gave her braids.”

Some may unfairly question the film’s suitability for children with cinemagoers essentially unsuspecting puppets at Pixar’s emotional mercy. This argument isn’t lost on Unkrich who came to a realisation following his Toy Story 3 experience.

Recommended What happened when we went to Pixar HQ

“The whole notion of kids watching the film versus adults is interesting. Some folks told me Toy Story 3 was too intense on kids but I think what was really happening is that their kids were feeling strong emotions and parents naturally want to protect them from having those feelings. But the reality is: kids don’t have a sense of their own mortality – or most kids don’t – so they would watch that scene at the end of Toy Story 3 through very different eyes than their parents were.”

He pauses, before admitting: “Although I’ve heard a lot of surprising stories of kids crying in Coco. At the end of the day, we don’t make movies for kids, we make them for everybody – for adults and ourselves. We just make sure they’re appropriate for kids.”

Miguel and his grandma: ‘I wanted her face to be a roadmap of her long life’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Toy Story 3 sums this point up nicely, a sequel parading as a children’s film that’s in actuality a 15-year payoff aimed at twentysomethings who were children at the time of number one’s release in 1995. Unkrich was reminded of one particularly heart-wrenching scene when writing Coco‘s emotional climax.

“The first time I put music up against the end of Toy Story 3 – when Andy is giving his toys to Bonnie – it brought tears to my eyes. [The same thing happened when] I put together the scene at the end of Coco in storyboard form (no spoilers here; just bring tissues) – it definitely felt emotional to me even though we weren’t using our real actors yet.”

“I have to hold on to that because it’s then going to be years before we actually animated the scene, so I have to remember how it was emotionally affecting and not fall into the trap of wanting to change it.”

Similarly, Unkrich is hopeful that Coco will be viewed through different lenses with every passing year, much like one of the director’s personal favourite films.

‘Some told me Toy Story was too intense on kids but parents naturally want to protect them from having those feelings’ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“I really love the Ron Howard film Parenthood. I first saw it when I was in college and related to certain characters in a certain way. But as I’ve grown and had kids of my own, my wife and I keep coming back to it and every time that we watch it, it’s a completely different movie. We’re progressively aligned with older characters – it keeps giving. I hope Coco can be that kind of movie.

How about Unkrich himself? For someone who has drawn countless tears from people around the world, it'd be odd if he was made of stone.

“There are actually very few movies that made me cry but there have been a few that reduced me to a puddle. One of them was Terence Malick’s film The Tree of Life. I found it – for whatever reason – very, very affecting. Also, the movie about the tsunami, The Impossible wrecked me – having a family myself and wondering what you would do in a situation like that. And there was a movie not long ago called Short Term 12 which affected me because of some personal reasons. Those are three I can think of that made the waterworks really come out.”

Which Pixar film would he rate as the saddest?

Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did Show all 14 1 /14 Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 1. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Kicking us off is Phil Lord and Christopher Mille’s bizarre animated film about a scientist who creates a machine that transforms water into food. So far, not too crazy, but then the machine gets stuck in the sky and it starts raining food. Everything goes wrong and Flint Lockwood must save the day by flying up to the machine and kicking fried chicken butt. Yeah, a pretty crazy premise, but a fantastic film. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 2. Frank Michael Fassbender may be one of the most bankable stars of the moment - having starred in the likes of Steve Jobs, X-Men and Macbeth - but in 2014, instead of flaunting his face, producers decided to make him wear a weird papier-mâché mask for the film’s near entirety. The plot see’s Fassbender’s titular character front a rock band, play SXSW and make ‘likeable’ music. It’s all just a bit strange. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 3. Groundhog Day Almost anything with Bill Murray in it is a win in my book, but when you say the premise of Ground Hog day out loud - a weatherman who must relive the same day over and over again - it sounds quite boring. What transpired was one of Murray’s funniest films. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 4. Star Wars With Star Wars being so prevalent in pop-culture, it’s hard to imagine a time when no-one except George Lucas knew what a Lightsaber was. Producers must have been shocked when this young director came into the office trying to sell a script about Luke Skywalker, R2D2, Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Stormtroopers. Thankfully, they believed in his vision and now we have one of the best sci-fi sagas of all time. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 5. Incepetion A dream, within a dream, within a dream. Even those who watched Inception were left confused, let alone those who only heard what the film was about. Christopher Nolan’s final flick, however, was a masterclass in storytelling and one of the best films of the last ten years. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 6. Speed The high-concept Speed is quite ridiculous really. Keanu Reeves can’t let a bus go below 50 miles per hour or it will blow up. It’s quite amazing how Jan de Bont managed to make his debut 116 minutes long in the first place, let alone making it a decent film in the process. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 7. Edward Scissorhands Tim Burton is a director who could fill this entire list up. While he may have chosen to reboot numerous films in the past few years (Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the upcoming Dumbo 2) it was his original concepts that set him apart from everyone else. In Burton’s head, the love story of a man with scissors for hands and a young woman made complete sense, while for everyone else - from just the premise - it seemed entirely weird. Luckily, he was given the opportunity to make the film and a cult classic was born, all while Johnny Depp’s ability to play the outsider was solidified. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 8. Mrs Doubtfire Post-Hook and Aladdin, Robin Williams was on a role. One of his standout performances was as Mrs. Doubtfire, the father-turned-drag-housekeeper. As a premise, dressing your lead male as a woman wasn’t exactly new (see Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie), so the filmmakers ran the risk of it all seeming like an overdone joke. Luckily, Chris Columbus managed to pull off the ridiculous plot (how wouldn’t the kids know it’s their father, really?) leading to one of the funniest films of the 90s. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 9. The Lobster Like Burton, most of Yorgos Lanthimos’s films could probably feature on this page, but we’ve gone with The Lobster. The film tells of a hotel where residents must find a suitable partner within 45 days otherwise they will be turned into an animal. Try to run away and the other residents will hunt you down with tranquillisers. The result was one of the best love stories of 2015. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 10. Ant-Man Some comic book superheroes should not be adapted to the big screen (*cough* Howard the Duck *cough*). Ant-Man is not one of them. Against all the odds, Paul Rudd and Peyton Reed managed to make a compelling film about a man who could shrink down in size and control ants. What’s incredible is that - somehow - the film quickly became one of Marvel’s most beloved films. Of course, everyone knew Marvel could pull off weird, having knocked it out of the park with Guardians of the Galaxy the year before. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 11. Beetlejuice Two ghosts living in their old home want to scare away the alive people who now live there. Unfortunately, the new home-owners can’t see them and so the ghosts have to call upon a deranged Michael Keaton to help them out. Add one of the strangest afterlife scenes in film history and you’ve got a brilliant film. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 12. Forrest Gump While not an obvious contender like Star Wars or Beetlejuice, when you think about it, Forrest Gump is a weird idea. A below-average intelligent man, sitting on a bench, waiting for a bus, telling strangers about all the famous moments in history where he observed/effected. Thanks to Tom Hanks, Gump was a magical film of love and hope, winning over the hearts of thousands and becoming an instant classic. Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 13. The Lego Movie Another film from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, The Lego Movie shouldn’t have worked. Making a beloved toy into a film; it was all just a bit silly. Thankfully, Chris Pratt’s turn as Emmett (and a catchy song in “Everything is Awesome”) the film was a huge hit with critics and fans alike, and now we have a cinematic universe of Lego movies to come. Awesome? Film premises that shouldn’t have worked but did 14. I’m Not There “Let’s get Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw to all play Bob Dylan in a single film”, Todd Haynes said. While you would think that would be overkill, the result was stunning, with Dylan himself eventually praising the film in 2012.

“I remember when we were working on The Good Dinosaur, there’s a whole beautiful scene towards the end of the film where Spot is having to say goodbye to Arlo before heading off with this new family and I just really love that scene. I love the time that they took to slowly let it play out and let the emotion build. I’d probably say that for all of Pixar.”

Coco is in cinemas Friday 19 January

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook