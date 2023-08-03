Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French cinema reigns supreme in August, with not one, but three placements on our list of the five best films to watch in cinemas.

Now the Barbenheimer craze is in motion and, judging by the box office takings, far from slowing down, it’s time to look to the month ahead.

There’s fun to be had with Theatre Camp (25 August), a Christopher Guest-inspired mockumentary from directors Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon, the latter of whom can currently be seen playing the love interest tor Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy in acclaimed series The Bear. It’s a reunion-of-sorts, also, as Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney in The Bear, has a small role in the comedy squarely aimed at musical theatre lovers.

Deserving of a mention is Kokomo City (4 August), D Smith’s documentary about four Black trans sex workers living in Atlanta and New York City, which explores the persistent threat of violence they face each day.

It’s also worth noting that Curzon has lauched a Lars Von Trier retrospective, with screenings of Breaking the Waves (4 August) and The Idiots (18 August), while Serpico, the Al Pacino drama from 1973, is receiving a 50th anniversary 4K restoration re-release (also 18 August).

But below are the five films we think you should prioritise next time you’re planning a trip to the cinema.

Lie with Me

Release date: 18 August

A gentle but no less compelling film from Olivier Peyon, Lie with Me explores the idea of young love cut short and the ripples it causes across the passage of time. It’s based on Philippe Besson’s gay romance novel of the same, published in 2017, and follows Guillaume de Tonquédec’s author as he’s faced with memories of his first love when he returns to his childhood village to promote his new book. The film might have a gloomy undercurrent, but there’s reprieve in the form of the tender performances from de Tonquédec, Jérémy Gillet and Victor Belmondo, son of French icon Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Strays

Release date: 18 August

For something a bit different this month, try Strays – a comedy that might initially seem like a family-friendly film to be enjoyed with your kids, but is... well, not that. The plot follows an abandoned dog (voiced by Will Ferrell), who teams up with other beer-drinking, sofa-humping strays to get revenge on his former owner (Will Forte). In the words of Jamie Foxx’s Bug: “We’re going to f*** s*** up.” It’s not going to win awards, but Strays, directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’s Josh Greenbaum, promises to be a fun night out with your friends.

The Innocents

Release date: 25 August

Roschdy Zem and Louis Garrel in 'The Innocents' (Metfilm Distribution)

After five directorial efforts, French actor Louis Garrel has made his best film yet. The Innocents is a zippy crime thriller parading as a simple family drama about a son (Garrel) who’s concerned that his mother’s new love interest (Roschdy Zem), an ex-prisoner recently released from jail, is up to no good. The film jumps from twist to twist, albeit in a captivating way, and changes genres in front of your very eyes. Garrel and Zem turn in effective performances, but they wouldn’t work quite so well without Anouk Grinberg and Noémie Merlant as Garrel’s mother and close friend, respectively.

Scrapper

Release date: 25 August

To compare Scrapper to Aftersun, which many are doing, is to do the film a disservice. On the surface, the plot lines are similar – it’s focused on an errant father (Harris Dickinson) reuniting with his young daughter (newcomer Lola Campbell) – but Scrapper has its own strain of DNA to recommend it without comparison, however glowing. The lively film is filled with optimistim as Lola is shown warming to her father when he returns home following the death of her mother (Olivia Brady, dazzling in her scenes). It’s a pleasant debut from director Charlotte Regan.

Afire

Release date: 25 August

Thomas Schuber and Paula beer in 'Afire' (The Match Factory)

The best new film of the month marks a return to form for German filmmaker Christian Petzold after the underwhelming Undine (2020). In fact, Afire is up there with his best (see: Jerichow, 2008; Phoenix, 2014). It’s an intriguing success from Petzold, whose film is fronted by a cold, uptight and struggling author, played by Thomas Schubert – and it’s proof that not every lead character has to be instantly likeable for something to be enjoyed. His lack of willingness to engage with his fellow resident of the holiday home he’s staying at (Paula Beer) happens against the backdrop of an uncontrolled forest fire engulfing the surrounding areas. The quietness of the setting – the Baltic Sea coastline – exacerbates the tension that, even when it relents, is contantly in threat of returning with a vengeance. Well worth a look.