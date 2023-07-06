Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Well, now we’re cooking with fire: July sees the release of not one but three films cinemagoers have been awaiting for quite some time now.

Believe it or not, Pixar also have a new film being released this month. Elemental (7 July), which seems to have flown under the radar following a lacklustre Cannes reception in May, is servicevable (by the studios’ standards) and does for the fire, water, earth and air elements what Inside Out did for human emotions.

But Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem seems to be the unexpected animated highlight of July. As it’s released on the final day of the month, we’ve yet to actually see it, but with the services of Superbad co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, not to mention an animation style akin to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it looks like an electrifying watch.

For those after something a little different, Anton Corbijn’s Squaring the Circle (14 July) will also be released. It’s a niche documentary for the music heads out there that tells the story of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell – the minds behind some of the most recognisable album covers of all time.

Below are the five films to check out in the cinema this month.

The Damned Don’t Cry

Release date: 7 July

A film that leaves you wanting more is a rarity these days, but that’s precisely what The Damned Don’t Cry does – which isn’t a negative; it’s testament to its quality. Director Fyzal Boulifa’s second film doesn’t so much build upon his brilliant debut Lynn + Lucy as show he’s an elusive filmmaker who refuses to be pinned down by genre. He’s swapped that film’s setting – a housing estate in Essex – for Morocco, and the story of a mother and son (Adbellah El Hajjouji and Aicha Tebbaewhose, both ace) whose financial struggles threaten to derail their relationship. From there, Boulifa steers his tale in a manner of surprising directions. JS

Aicha Tebbaewhose and Adbellah El Hajjouji in ‘The Damed Don’t Cry’ (Curzon)

Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One

Release date: 12 July

Now this is how you make an blockbuster. With the first part of what has been speculated to be the final two films in the long-running spy franchise, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie delivers what could well be the action film of the summer. Tom Cruise – as good as he’s ever been – returns as Ethan Hunt for the first time since the acclaimed Fallout (2018). The plot may verge on the ridiculous, but when the stakes and the quality of the action are this high, who cares? Hayley Atwell, a new addition to the series, brings Hitchcockian flair to her role, while a late action scene – set on a train – proves a masterclass in the escalation of tension. Read The Independent’s review here. JS

While We Watched

Release date: 14 July

Sometimes the most vital films can be the most exhausting, and While We Watched is evidence of this. The documentary from Vinay Shukla focuses on Ravish Kumar, an Indian journalist ground down by repeated attempts by his government to censor him for views deemed “anti-nationalist” by extremists. While We Watched chronicles Kumar’s bravery as he stands up for his beliefs in a country where unflinching journalism, aiming to fight the spread of misinformation, is under threat. JS

Barbie / Oppenheimer

Release date: 21 July

Full disclosure – we haven’t seen either film yet, but the Barbieheimer/Boppenheimer discourse has been so unavoidable that they’re two talking points movies that need to be seen. We’ll be treated to a screening one week before they’re released and will be sure to update this piece with our verdict on each. Warner Bros and Universal pitting an ensemble comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken against a psychological horror about the man who invented the atomic bomb might seem like the perfect case of counter-programming, but these are new releases from two industry titans – Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan. Whoever wins, it’s likely we will, too. JS

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Talk to Me

Release date: 28 July

Australian horror film Talk to Me, from first-time directors Danny and Michael Philippou, received a rapturous response at Sundance earlier this year. It follows Mia (Sophia Wilde), a teenager who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, conducts a séance with her friends for fun and Snapchat clout. Things take an ominous turn, though, when the group leave the door open to the other side for too long. Anchored by a stellar lead performance from Wilde,Talk to Me is a fun watch for horror lovers – although if you’re squeamish, be warned. Fans of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead films and Drag Me to Hell should check it out. AN