inside film

My Fair Lady at 60: Creepy and chauvinistic or cosy and comforting?

The Audrey Hepburn classic has somehow avoided being caught up in today’s culture wars, writes Geoffrey Macnab. Six decades since its release, how do its themes stand up today – and what about the charge by some that it is ultimately a movie about men grooming young women?

Friday 07 June 2024 06:00
Audrey Hepburn starred with the cantankerous Rex Harrison in the 1964 film
Audrey Hepburn starred with the cantankerous Rex Harrison in the 1964 film

The slippers still cause consternation.

At the end of George Cukor’s My Fair Lady (1964), when viewers might expect Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) to embrace the swan-like Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), who he has apparently fallen for, he instead grunts, pulls his hat over his face, and snaps out: “Where the devil are my slippers?”

For 60 years, fans have been debating the scene. To some, it’s clear evidence of the film’s underlying chauvinism and prehistoric attitudes toward gender.

