My Fair Lady at 60: Creepy and chauvinistic or cosy and comforting?

The slippers still cause consternation.

At the end of George Cukor’s My Fair Lady (1964), when viewers might expect Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) to embrace the swan-like Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), who he has apparently fallen for, he instead grunts, pulls his hat over his face, and snaps out: “Where the devil are my slippers?”

For 60 years, fans have been debating the scene. To some, it’s clear evidence of the film’s underlying chauvinism and prehistoric attitudes toward gender.