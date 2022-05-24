In late 2017, Netflix released A Christmas Prince, a romantic comedy so popular it spawned two sequels, memes and a jokey, if ominous, tweet from the company: “To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?”

The appetite for sappy, seasonal content appears endless. The platform’s 2018 festive film, The Christmas Chronicles, attracted 20 million streams in its opening week. For 2019, Netflix has planned accordingly. As well as A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, productions such as The Knight Before Christmas, Holiday in the Wild, Let It Snow, Klaus and Home For Christmas will all premiere before the year’s end. Yet for all its spending, Netflix hasn’t a hope of cornering the Christmas romcom market. For now, that remains entirely Hallmark’s domain.

Hallmark lacks Netflix’s prestige. But during Christmas 2017, approximately 82 million people watched one of the channel’s Christmas romantic comedies. The vast majority of these offerings have the same structure: a workaholic woman, trapped in a corporate city job, is forced to return to her childhood home. This is usually in a small, rural town. There may be a farm involved. There will certainly be a former sweetheart or perhaps a charming widower to be wooed. There will be snow, carols and a beautiful church. The couple may be married by the end of the film. Sex is never, ever, mentioned; the main pair will kiss chastely while declaring their love. If it’s a particularly racy production, they may hold hands. Hallmark will release 40 such films this year, from late October to the end of December.

“We own Christmas,” Michelle Vicary, Hallmark’s executive Vice President of programming told E Online in 2017. “We are going to do it in a bigger way and a better way and really speak to the spirit of the season that I don’t think any of our competitors do.”

The 20 best Christmas films - ranked Show all 20 1 /20 The 20 best Christmas films - ranked The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 20. The Santa Clause (1994) When Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin accidentally kills Santa Claus (a nice, light-hearted beginning to a family film) he is expected to take his place. He refuses at first – but when his hair turns white, a beard and belly grow overnight, and children start approaching him with their wish lists, he reluctantly takes the mantle. It’s weirder and darker than it has any right to be, but it’s enjoyable to watch. Buena Vista Pictures The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 19. The Apartment (1960) When writer and director Billy Wilder first watched Brief Encounter, in which two people use a friend’s house to consummate an affair, he wrote in his notebook: “What about the poor schnook who has to crawl into the still-warm bed of the lovers?” The result of that scribble is The Apartment, a film that, with its farcical but well-wrought premise and career-best performances from Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, never puts a foot wrong. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 18. Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Whether you consider this film a heart-warming gem or an insult to the 1947 original might depend on which version you grew up with – but it’s hard to argue with the performances of Richard Attenborough as Kris Kringle, and Mara Wilson as the precociously cynical Dorey. 20th Century Fox The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 17. The Holiday (2006) Film trailer editor Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and wedding columnist Iris (Kate Winslet) exchange homes over Christmas in an attempt to escape their terrible love lives. This Nancy Meyers classic is as predictable as its fake movie trailers, but it’s warm and witty, with a strange but sweet subplot involving an Oscar-winning nonagenarian. Universal Pictures The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 16. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) A bizarre and macabre Santa Claus origin story, this Finnish fantasy horror follows a group of Lapland natives who stumble upon the secret of Father Christmas. To say that he’s not the cuddly, benevolent gift-giver we know and love would be an understatement. To say any more would be to spoil the twisted fun. Kinology The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 15. Happy Christmas (2014) This low-budget, entirely improvised film from “mumblecore” actor-director Joe Swanberg is an understated and underrated gem. Anna Kendrick is typically charismatic as an irresponsible twenty-something who crashes, uninvited, back into the life of her older brother Jeff (Swanberg), but the film’s secret weapon is a brilliantly nuanced performance from Melanie Lynskey Magnolia Pictures The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 14. White Christmas (1954) Featuring a reimagined version of the title song, which Bing Crosby introduced in Holiday Inn over a decade earlier, White Christmas was intended to reunite Crosby with Fred Astaire for their third Irving Berlin showcase musical. Astaire declined the project, and eventually Danny Kaye starred instead, as an aspiring entertainer alongside Crosby. The resulting film was a box office smash and a subsequent classic. Astaire missed out. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 13. Die Hard (1988) Whatever side you’re on in the infernal debate over whether it’s actually a Christmas movie (Bruce Willis thinks not), it's hard to deny that Die Hard is a perfect action movie. That it takes place on Christmas Eve, and features lines like, “Now I have a machine gun, ho-ho-ho”, makes it ideal holiday viewing too – particularly if you’re a little sick of festive slush. Moviestore/Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 12. The Bishop’s Wife (1947) Based on Robert Nathan’s 1928 novel, The Bishop’s Wife stars Cary Grant as perhaps the most charming angel to ever grace the silver screen. Taking on human form in order to help a struggling bishop (David Niven) and his fractured marriage, Grant’s Dudley accidentally falls in love with the eponymous Julia (Loretta Young). He’s an angel, though, not a homewrecker, and all is well come Christmas Eve. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 11. A Christmas Carol (1999) There have been about a hundred screen adaptations of Charles Dickens’s iconic novella, which sees a penny-pinching miser change his ways after encountering the ghosts of his Christmas past, present and future. Though this made-for-television film is far from the most famous reimagining, it is one of the best – thanks in no small part to perfectly pitched performances from Patrick Stewart and Richard E Grant. RHI Entertainment The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 10. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) Sick of playing juvenile roles, Judy Garland nearly turned down her role as the lovesick Esther Smith in this musical comedy. When she finally agreed to do it, the production was marred by her erratic behaviour – she would regularly turn up to set hours late, or not turn up at all. “It was some years later before I really knew what she’d been going through,” her co-star Mary Astor later said, alluding to Garland’s struggles with mental health issues and addiction – but you’d never know any of that watching this warm, charming film. It’s also responsible for one of the best Christmas songs ever made: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 9. Home Alone 2 Lost in New York (1992): It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Home Alone franchise went on for three films too long – but this first sequel is surprisingly wonderful. Sure, it follows almost the exact same formula as the original, and simply relocates to the Big Apple, but with a formula this good, and with Macaulay Culkin still on board (he wisely bowed out after this one), it’s hard to complain. If you’re after festive cheer, though, you might want to fast forward through Donald Trump’s brief cameo. 20th Century Fox The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 8. Carol (2015) When it comes to Christmas films, there is no shortage of love and romance – but it’s all overwhelmingly straight. Even Love Actually filmed a queer storyline among its 524 interweaving plots, before deciding it should be cut from the film, leaving that “Colin goes to America” abomination intact. And so Todd Haynes’s Carol, a beautifully shot adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel in which department store worker Therese (Rooney Mara) falls in love with a mysterious older woman (Cate Blanchett) in the run up to Christmas, is a welcome break from heteronorm-nativity. StudioCanal The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 7. Love Actually (2003) We’ve all read that Jezebel article by now, and know that Love Actually is flawed as hell. But there is far too much to enjoy in this ensemble romcom to write it off – namely Emma Thompson’s extraordinary, rightly revered performance as the wronged wife of Alan Rickman. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 6. Gremlins (1984) There are three simple rules to keep a gremlin from wreaking havoc: don’t expose it to the light, don’t get it wet, and never feed it after midnight. Naturally, over the course of this Christmas comedy horror, all three of those rules are broken. The ensuing chaos makes for riotous viewing. Warner Bros The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 5. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) Who’s have thought that one of the best interpretations of Charles Dickens’s festive fable would come courtesy of a bunch of wise-cracking puppets? In his role as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Michael Caine vowed to act “like I’m working with the Royal Shakespeare Company”, whatever ridiculous antics were happening around him. His tactic worked. Buena Vista Pictures The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 4. The Snowman (1982) Though this beautiful, wordless animation is not widely known outside the UK – it was first broadcast on the then fledgling Channel 4 in 1982 and then annually ever since – it is well worth 26 minutes of anyone’s time. Revolving around a young boy and a snowman come to life (a little like Jack Frost, except not terrible), the film ends with a breathtaking flourish, as the pair fly over England’s snowy plains to the melancholy strains of “Walking in the Air". Channel 4 The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 3. Elf (2003) This fish-out-of-water tale, in which one of Santa’s elves (Will Ferrell) discovers that he’s actually a human and sets out to New York to find his father, could have been supremely annoying if it weren’t for Ferrell’s absolute commitment to his ludicrous role. Bolstered by strong performances from James Caan, Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel, Elf manages to be both self-aware and defiantly uncynical. Rex The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 2. Home Alone (1990) After revelling for a while in every child’s ill-thought-out fantasy – “I made my family disappear,” says Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin when his family accidentally leave on holiday without him – Home Alone then promptly changes tack, inserting two grimy burglars into the mix. Cue some of the most inventive, and surprisingly violent, self-defence techniques you’ve ever seen. 20th Century Fox The 20 best Christmas films - ranked 1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) Admittedly, for about 120 of this film’s 130-minute running time, it’s really not a wonderful life at all. In fact, this tale of a down-on-his-luck bank clerk (James Stewart) driven to the brink of suicide, before a trainee angel shows him what the world would have been like without him (spoiler: much worse), is deeply emotionally draining. But it’s also warm, funny, timeless, life-affirming, and a deserved classic. National Telefilm Associates

The rote predictability of Hallmark’s offerings draws mockery but the promise of a happy ending is part of the company’s charm. Bob Abbott, Hallmark’s CEO, has described the channel as a “safe space, a feel-good space” in an industry that is “past the point of edgy”. His channel’s fictional couples don’t encounter lasting obstacles on the path to true love. Hawking happiness isn’t a novel concept, but it is appealing – the cinematic equivalent of comfort food.

Hallmark views Lifetime as its biggest competitor, but the company has noted Netflix’s pivot to Christmas. “Netflix is investing quite a bit of money in content,” Mr Abbott said in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s no question that they’re a huge competitor. And they’ve had a lot of success. But we believe that the way we create our content and the way we brand our experience is a completely different proposition.”

Hallmark can afford to be blase; for one thing, it has far lower production costs than Netflix. It’s wise not to look too closely at the background of a Hallmark film. The fake snow and the kitschy small towns don’t quite hold up under scrutiny.

Hallmark spends roughly $2m per film, relatively little in today’s industry. In 2018, it brought in $390m in advertising revenue, according to S&P Global Market. Netflix, in contrast, spent $15bn on content in 2019. Its funding is famously debt fuelled, a strategy which allowed it to dominate the streaming wars. But such high budgets mean it can’t match the number of films Hallmark churns out.

“We believe that [Hallmark] can make a great movie for a certain amount, and we don’t need to spend double, triple or quadruple to make it high quality,” Mr Abbott said.

What Hallmark notably lacks is the social cachet of Netflix. Viewers of A Christmas Prince flocked online to lovingly discuss the film’s absurdity. The story, about an aspiring journalist who somehow meets and then somehow marries a European royal, inspired a satirical piece in The New Yorker. Though it is indistinguishable from a Hallmark production, the film was met with good humour instead of mockery.

Bill Abbott has described the tendency to ignore Hallmark “very frustrating” for executives. “A vast majority of TV’s creative people are in Los Angeles and some in New York,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “The sensibility is very different there than it is in places where we are particularly successful.”

Hallmark’s success is built away from the coasts. Its viewers are in the Midwest and the south. The channel’s average viewer is around 58 years old. If the company isn’t too worried by Netflix, that may be because the brands are targeting wildly different demographics.

Still, the channel has attracted criticism for its lack of diversity. And the traditional values Hallmark is beloved for in some parts of the US have made the brand a target for criticism in other regions.

Rose McIver plays Amber Moore in Netflix’s A Christmas Prince and its sequel (Netflix)

While Mr Abbott says the company is taking steps to diversify Hallmark’s largely white casts, other messages remain woven into plots. Rural environments are preferred to urban ones. Those who prioritise career over family have lost their way. LGBT+ people don’t exist. Your first love should, ideally, be your last.

“I’m waiting for a reverse Hallmark Christmas movie about a small-town girl who realises her community’s politics are terrible, moves to Manhattan, gets a high pressure office job, meets a businessman, and they host a non-denominational holiday party at their penthouse,” tweeted Jennifer Wright, political editor at Harper’s Bazaar, in 2018. More than 100,000 people liked the post.

Despite such controversy, there seems no end in sight to Hallmark’s rise. Last month, the channel announced it was sponsoring a three day long “Christmas Con” in New Jersey. Fans of the company will gather from 8 November to meet its top billed stars. Tickets sold out promptly, crowds drawn by the promise of seeing the fairytale in the flesh. There will be other events, at carefully chosen small towns across the US. In the official press release, Bill Abbott said each chosen town was a “holiday-haven worthy of a Hallmark movie.”

If anything, the competition from other networks has only increased Hallmark’s determination to flood the Christmas television market. Netflix and Lifetime are struggling to keep up, but keep churning out their own sanitised films, mostly pale imitations of Hallmark originals. Viewers are left with more films than a person could ever watch in a season, yet with precious little quality to choose from.

Perhaps this is how the year ends now; not with fireworks but in a corporate race to the bottom, in the quest to mass produce charm.

The Knight Before Christmas will be released on Netflix on 21 November

Klaus is out now on Netflix