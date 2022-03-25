Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. Last month, the Academy confirmed that to make up for not having a host for the last three years, this year the ceremony will be hosted by a trio.

It’s actually not the first time a team of three has been assigned the job. Back in 1987, actors Chevy Chase, Paul Hogan and Goldie Hawn oversaw proceedings, but this year’s contingent are making history in another way: It’s the first time the awards have ever been lead by an all-female hosting line-up.

So who are they, and how did they manage to land such a coveted and high-profile gig? Here’s our rundown of the 2022 Oscars hosts:

Wanda Sykes

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Who: Sykes has been a stand-up comedian since 1987 and rose to fame after winning an Emmy for her work writing on The Chris Rock Show in 1999.

Where you’ve seen her: In her Netflix sitcom The Upshaws; playing groundbreaking stand-up Moms Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; stealing scenes from Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What you didn’t know: Prior to become a comedian, Sykes spent five years working for the National Security Agency (NSA), the branch of US intelligence that’s so secretive it’s been nicknamed the No Such Agency. Not only does that mean she’s good at keeping secrets, she also has a better understanding of world affairs than your average Hollywood star. Case in point: Asked recently why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wouldn’t be speaking at the Oscars, she responded: “Isn’t he busy right now?”

Amy Schumer

(Getty Images)

Who: Schumer made her name as an outrageous stand-up comic before establishing herself as a TV star with sketch show Inside Amy Schumer, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

Where you’ve seen her: As well as numerous TV credits, she’s also headlined movies like 2015’s Trainwreck and 2018’s I Feel Pretty. Schumer can currently be seen in Hulu’s Life & Beth, a sharp-witted comedy drama she also wrote and directed.

What you didn’t know: In 2018, Schumer was arrested at the US Capitol building while protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

Regina Hall

(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty)

Who: Actor who made her name in rom-coms like 1999’s The Best Man and 2000’s Love & Basketball, as well as a recurring role in the Scary Movie franchise.

Where you’ve seen her: On TV she’s recently starred in dark Wall Street satire Black Monday and was sucked into Nicole Kidman’s wellness cult in Nine Perfect Strangers. Her movie credits include 2012’s Think Like A Man and 2017’s Girl’s Trip, both produced by Oscars showrunner Will Packer. She received widespread acclaim for her starring role in 2018 comedy Support The Girls.

What you didn’t know: In 2010, when she was 40, Hall tried to become a Catholic nun in the wake of a bad break-up. She was refused on the grounds that the cut-off age to become a nun is 39.