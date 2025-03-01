Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unusually, we are days away from an Academy Awards where question marks still remain over a number of its major categories. At this point last year we were all pretty sure that Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan would dominate on the night – which they did. This year things are very different. And, yes, that is because of Karla Sofía Gascón’s old tweets.

The Emilia Pérez star’s resurfaced social media presence – full of racism, cruelty and, somewhat hilariously, anti-Oscar sentiment – has had an unmistakable ripple effect on the Academy Awards as a whole, with what seemed to be an Emilia Pérez sweep suddenly flying off the table.

Gascón herself – whose literal presence at the ceremony is, at the time of writing, still up in the air – has no chance of winning Best Actress any more, while there’s now a shadow over the film she’s in. Winning Best Picture or Best Director at this point seems unlikely, which opens up a space for other titles that have long been snapping at its heels.

This makes Sunday’s Oscars surprisingly tense, with the madcap stripper tale Anora, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and the gargantuan The Brutalist all duking it out for the big wins. Recent high-profile Best Actress wins for Anora’s Mikey Madison and The Substance’s Demi Moore (Madison got the Bafta and the Independent Spirit; Moore got the Golden Globe and SAG) have made the pair neck and neck, too.

Ahead of the ceremony, we’ve cast an eye over the major categories and decided who will win, who should win, and who really should have got a look-in. Because justice for Challengers!

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Will win: Anora

Should win: Dune: Part Two

Shoulda got a look-in: Challengers

With Emilia Pérez seemingly on life support, a late-stage surge in support for Anora seems to have pushed that film over the line. It makes sense: it has none of the dour trickiness of The Brutalist, a beautiful new star at its centre and, in Sean Baker, a director who has emerged in the last decade as one of the most intriguing and essential new-ish voices in indie filmmaking. The movie has also successfully breezed over its moments of controversy (noticeably the lack of an intimacy coordinator on set, per Mikey Madison’s request). It’s in a very rosy position. Questions will remain, though, as to how Dune: Part Two – the concluding half of one of the most emotional, ambitious and technically dazzling blockbusters in recent memory – was just never a real factor in this race. Likewise, Luca Guadagnino’s sexually charged tennis drama Challengers, which was better acted and more skilfully crafted than at least three nominees in this category.

open image in gallery Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn in ‘Anora’ ( Neon )

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Will win: Timothée Chalamet

Should win: Adrien Brody

Shoulda got a look-in: Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow

OK, hear me out: could Timothée Chalamet’s more Oscar-friendly movie and more Oscar-friendly personality grab the Best Actor prize from the tips of Adrien Brody’s fingers? Maybe! Remember when everyone assumed Michael Keaton would win Best Actor for Birdman in 2015, only for grinning, congenial, just-happy-to-be-there Eddie Redmayne to swoop in at the last minute to take home the award instead? Perhaps lightning could strike twice (Chalamet’s win at the SAG Awards on Sunday night gave him a further shot in the arm). Even if Brody does, admittedly, give the better performance. Missing here, by the way, is Daniel Craig’s dizzying work in Queer, his absence from Best Actor one of the stranger twists of this Oscar season. Less surprisingly absent is Justice Smith for the hypnotic trans mystery I Saw the TV Glow, but whose piercing, late-film scream remains one of the most haunting moments of 2024. Wouldn’t it have been cool if he got some awards traction this year?

open image in gallery Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in ‘The Brutalist’ ( A24 )

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Will win: Demi Moore

Should win: Demi Moore

Shoulda got a look-in: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

There have been whispers that Madison could prove victorious here – a theory mostly bolstered by her Best Actress win at the Baftas – but I’m still convinced this is Moore’s for the taking. While Oscar loves an ingenue, and Fernanda Torres is stoic and sublime in I’m Still Here, Moore just stomps all over her fellow nominees when it comes to sheer risk: in The Substance, she is both vulnerable and ferocious, her work also feeling in conversation with Moore’s erratic 40 years in the business. Surely she’s taking it? That said, sorely missing in this category is Marianne Jean-Baptiste, whose damaged, destructive, tragicomic work in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths goes to places few actors dare go. What a shame she wasn’t able to grab a spot here.

open image in gallery Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’ ( Mubi )

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Will win: Kieran Culkin

Should win: Edward Norton

Shoulda got a look-in: Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Every Oscar year has at least one reasonably tedious category, and this year it’s Best Supporting Actor, which has more or less been sewn up since the start of awards season. Kieran Culkin is entirely good in A Real Pain, as a manic and troubled backpacker, and will comfortably take this category (even though Edward Norton did far subtler and more complex work as Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown). But there’s a feeling that there could have been a much more interesting collection of nominees here if Oscar coloured outside of the lines a little: category fraud be damned, but where the hell are the Challengers boys, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor? Or, my personal favourite, Under the Skin’s Adam Pearson in the surreal drama A Different Man. His late-arriving performance as the suave, splashy yin to Sebastian Stan’s self-destructing yang gives the movie its comic fizz.

open image in gallery Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in ‘A Real Pain’ ( Searchlight )

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Will win: Zoe Saldaña

Should win: Ariana Grande

Shoulda got a look-in: Sophie Okonedo, Janet Planet

Even before Emilia Pérez imploded, Zoe Saldaña’s inevitable Best Supporting Actress win felt askew: she’s more or less the film’s lead, and Emilia Pérez itself is such a calamity that it’s difficult to stand entirely in her corner. And it doesn’t help that there were so many brilliant supporting performances by women this year that didn’t make the cut here, from Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor lending heartbreaking melancholy to Nickel Boys, to Michele Austin’s compassionate yet exasperated work as Marianne Jean-Baptiste’s sister in Hard Truths. Most of all, though, I loved Sophie Okonedo in the little-seen coming-of-age tale Janet Planet. She arrives in the film’s second act, radiant if self-destructive, and Okonedo conveys an entire life and history within a few short scenes. Anyway, in lieu of those women, give the prize to Ariana Grande – she’s incredibly funny and charismatic in Wicked and walks away with the whole film.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’ ( Universal )

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Will win: Sean Baker

Should win: Sean Baker

Shoulda got a look-in: Luca Guadagnino, Challengers

I believe Best Director will go to whoever’s responsible for this year’s Best Picture victor, and I’m tempted to think The Brutalist is a tad too unwieldy and difficult to win over Oscar voters. So I’m leaning towards Sean Baker. And just to bring this all full circle, where are Luca Guadagnino or Dune’s Denis Villeneuve? Two men responsible for likely the best American studio films of 2024, and neither of them able to crack this category. For shame, Academy.