It’s an exclusive club that just 90 films belong to and one that up to 10 new releases battle to be a part of every year.

Winning Best Picture at the Oscars is an honour for any film, even if what it denotes – that it’s better than any other film released that past year – is entirely inaccurate. For every deserving winner (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), there are a dozen films that didn’t score a single Oscar nomination (Mean Streets, The Long Goodbye, Heat).

Scoring the top prize can also have a damning effect. An undeserved win can smudge a film’s legacy. Take Driving Miss Daisy or – more recently – Crash. These are films that not many people expected to win and their victory ensured that they’re now remembered by film enthusiasts as “that film that shouldn’t have bloody won”.

The first ever Best Picture was announced in 1929, but the category was then called Outstanding Picture (it got its shiny new name in 1962).

Some interesting stats: out of the 90 films that have won Best Picture, 63 have also been awarded Best Director. Only four films have been awarded Best Picture without receiving a Best Director nomination and, rather unbelievably, two directors won without their films even earning a Best Picture nomination.

Interestingly, just one horror film has ever won the top prize and, in 2017, the wrong winner (La La Land) was announced.

Wings (1928) The realistic air-combat sequences – a benchmark for all future aviation scenes – set this film apart from the competition at the very first Academy Awards ceremony (the category was then named Best Picture Production). The Broadway Melody (1929) This was the first "talkie" to win the main prize. It follows a pair of sisters from the vaudeville circuit who try to make it big on Broadway. All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) One of the most harrowing accounts of WWI, All Quiet on the Western Front was the first Best Picture winner to win Best Director too (Lewis Milestone accepted the trophy). Cimarron (1931) Westerns don't usually win the main prize at the Oscars, but Cimarron proves a rare exception. Grand Hotel (1932) Grand Hotel, starring Joan Crawford and John Barrymore, is the only Best Picture winner that received no nominations in any other category. Cavalcade (1933) This film presents a view of English life during the first quarter of the 20th century from New Year's Eve 1899 to New Year's Day 1933, from the point of view of well-to-do London residents Jane and Robert Marryot (Diana Wynward and Clive Brook). It Happened One Night (1934) The first of three films to win in all the five main categories (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay) alongside One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest and The Silence of the Lambs. Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) Another win for Cavalcade director Frank Lloyd that inspired the creation of the Best Supporting Actor category after three of its lead stars – Clark Gable, Charles Laughton and Franchot Tone – were nominated for Best Actor. Interestingly, they were all beaten by Victor McLaglen for The Informer. The Great Ziegfeld (1936) This lavish and extremely lengthy MGM production remains a standard in musical filmmaking, even if critics have fallen out of love with it over the years. The Life of Emile Zola (1937) Paul Muni failed to win the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of French playwright Émile Zola, but the film took home Best Picture beating out the likes of The Awful Truth and A Star Is Born. You Can't Take It with You (1938) It Happened One Night filmmaker Frank Capra's third Best Director win came with his second victory in the Best Picture category. Gone with the Wind (1939) One of the most successful films of all time, Gone with the Wind swept the board at the Oscars, winning 10 out of 13 nominations. Rebecca (1940) Alfred Hitchcock's first American film, an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's gothic drama, won Best Picture, but failed to win any awards in any of the acting, writing or director category – one of the only instances in Oscar history. How Green Was My Valley (1941) Otherwise known as: the film that beat Citizen Kane. It's also said to be future Oscar-winner Clint Eastwood's favourite film. Mrs Miniver (1942) This drama, depicting the life of an unassuming British housewife (Greer Garson) in rural England during World War II, won six Oscars in total. Casablanca (1943) After almost missing out on a nomination due to a technicality, Casablanca went on to win three Oscars, including Best Director for Michael Curtiz. Going My Way (1944) Leo McCarey's collaboration with Bing Crosby wasn't just the biggest hit at the 1944 box office, but a ten-time Oscar nominee that marked a first: a Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nomination - for the same actor (Barry Fitzgerald). The Lost Weekend (1945) This drama, following Ray Milland's alcoholic writer, was the talk of the 1946 ceremony, winning four trophies in total. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) This war drama was the talk of Hollywood after winning nine Oscars, including two for veteran and non-professional actor Harold Russell, who remains the only person to have won two awards (Best Supporting Actor and an honorary trophy) for the same role. Gentlemen's Agreement (1947) Controversial in its time, Gentlemen's Agreement follows a journalist (Gregory Peck) who poses as a Jew to research an exposé on the widespread distrust and dislike of Jews in New York City. It won three of the five Oscars it was nominated for. Hamlet (1948) Hamlet stands tall as one of the most successful Shakespearean adaptations at the Oscars, as well as the first British film to win Best Picture. All the King's Men (1949) This adaptation of the Robert Penn Warren novel of the same name starred Broderick Crawford as the ambitious and occasionally ruthless politician, Willie Stark. All About Eve (1950) This Best Picture winner won six Oscars, but left lead stars Bette Davis and Anne Baxter – both nominated for Best Actress – empty-handed. An American in Paris (1951) Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron lead this musical version of George Gershwin's orchestral composition that won six Oscars in all. The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) Many consider this film to be one of the worst Best Picture winners in Oscar history, and was the last victor to win fewer than three trophies until Spotlight in 2016. Many believe it beat its competitors as it was a chance to honour Cecil B DeMille whose films had failed the main prize. From Here to Eternity (1953) Fred Zinneman's romantic drama took home an impressive eight out of 13 nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor win for Frank Sinatra. On the Waterfront (1954) Marlon Brando won his first Oscar in this Best Picture winner from Elia Kazan. Marty (1955) Marty – starring Best Actor victor Ernest Borgnine – was also the fourth American release to win the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Around the World in 80 Days (1956) The adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel won five Oscars, beat out a particularly tough category that included epics The Ten Commandments, Giant and The King and I. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) The 30th Oscars ceremony awarded David Lean's epic war film that saw Alec Guinness take home Best Actor. Gigi (1958) Leslie Caron fronted classic MGM musical Gigi, which won nine Oscars – a record for just one year. Ben-Hur (1959) Ben-Hur is the first of only three films to win 11 Academy Awards (see also: Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). It was nominated 12 times, losing only to Room at the Top in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The Apartment (1960) One of the last black-and-white Oscar winners as Hollywood moved towards colour in films a matter of years after The Apartment's release. The most recent black-and-white films to win Best Picture are Schindler's List and The Artist. West Side Story (1961) This film, from directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, holds the record for most wins for a musical (10 out of 11 nominations). Lawrence of Arabia (1962) David Lean's next film following The Bridge on the River Kwai earned him yet another Best Picture and Best Director Oscar win. Tom Jones (1963) None of the producers of adventure-comedy film Tom Jones showed up to accept the trophy, which is now in possession of Albert Finney. My Fair Lady (1964) Eight-time Oscar winning My Fair Lady is considered one of the greatest musicals to this day. The Sound of Music (1965) It's hard to believe that Julie Andrews didn't win for her lead role in The Sound of Music, but it did take home the Best Picture trophy in 1965. A Man for All Seasons (1966) Oscar favourite Fred Zinneman (From Here to Eternity) was the talk of the town after his film about the final year of Sir Thomas More walked away with six awards. Oliver! (1968) No U-certificate film has won Best Picture since Oliver! – the last musical to do so since Chicago in 2002. Midnight Cowboy (1969) On the flip-side, Midnight Cowboy became the first and last X-rated film to win Best Picture (the classification no longer exists). Patton (1970) Seven-time Oscar-winning film Patton made headlines when George C Scott refused to accept his Best Actor trophy due to a dislike of the voting process. The French Connection (1971) Two years after the US introduced its age certificate system, the first R-rated film scooped Best Picture. The Godfather (1972) The highest-grossing film of 1972 was also the year's biggest Oscar winner, even though both Marlon Brando and Al Pacino boycotted the ceremony (the former won Best Actor and sent American Indian Rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather in his place). The Sting (1973) The Sting won seven out of its 10 Oscar nominations, with Julia Phillips becoming the first female producer to be nominated for and to win Best Picture. The Godfather Part II (1974) The first and second sequel to have won Best Picture to date (see also; The Return of the King. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) Only three films have won an Academy Award in the five top categories, and this is one of them. It beat out fierce competition from Jaws, Barry Lyndon, Nashville and Dog Day Afternoon. Rocky (1976) Rocky became a sleeper hit at both the box office and the Academy Awards after receiving 10 nominations and winning three. Annie Hall (1977) Annie Hall beat Star Wars to Oscars glory at the 50th edition of the ceremony. The Deer Hunter (1978) This Best Picture winner also marked the first ever nomination for Meryl Streep who is currently the most nominated actor in Oscars history. Kramer vs Kramer (1979) Another Meryl Streep nomination followed for Kramer vs Kramer, which won five trophies in total. Ordinary People (1980) Robert Redford's tear-jerking drama beat out hot favourite Raging Bull to the main prize. Chariots of Fire (1981) The Brits found glory when Chariots of Fire won Best Picture and three other awards. Gandhi (1982) Richard Attenborough's epic historical drama received several trophies – and beat Steven Spielberg's E.T. to the top prize. Terms of Endearment (1983) Terms of Endearment slipped through the cracks and won five Oscars from its impressive 11 nominations. Amadeus (1984) Miloš Forman's lengthy fictionalised tale of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart rightly won the main prize and is one of the few films to have two nominations in the Best Actor category (Tom Hulce and F Murray Abraham). Out of Africa (1985) Director Sydney Pollack's Best Picture winner saw Meryl Streep receive yet another nomination. Platoon (1986) This Vietnam drama is the only film to have won Oliver Stone a Best Director Oscar (he also won Best Adapted Screenplay for Midnight Express almost 10 years before. The Last Emperor (1987) Bernardo Bertolucci's epic film about the life of Chinese Emperor Puyi won out in what was a rather eclectic range of Best Picture nominees (Fatal Attraction, Moonstruck). It won all nine Oscars it was nominated for. Rain Man (1988) Yet another Best Picture winner that was the highest-grossing film of that year. Driving Miss Daisy (1989) The only film based on an off-Broadway production ever to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, and the first actor since Grand Hotel to not earn a nomination for its director (this would be repeated with Ben Affleck's Argo). Dances with Wolves (1990) Kevin Costner's film became the first Western to win Best Picture since Cimarron in 1931. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) The Silence of the Lambs is considered to be the only horror film that has ever won Best Picture – and is also the third of three films to take home trophies in the five main categories. Unforgiven (1992) Clint Eastwood capitalised on Dances With Wolves' win a few years before by steering this Western to Oscars glory. Schindler's List (1993) Steven Spielberg's acclaimed drama failed to win any acting awards but took home seven Oscars in total, including the coveted Best Picture prize. Forrest Gump (1994) Tom Hanks's first Oscar win came with Robert Zemeckis's Best Picture winner. Hanks would win the next year also for Philadelphia. Braveheart (1995) Braveheart was considered an outside bet until it won Best Film – Drama at the Golden Globes the month before the Oscars were due to take place. Sure enough, it won the main prize. The English Patient (1996) This major award-winner took home nine out of 12 nominations. Titanic (1997) Titanic is one of the most successful films in Oscars history. It tied All About Eve for the Oscar nominations (14) and won 11, tying with Ben-Hur. Shakespeare in Love (1998) Shakespeare in Love won seven of its 13 nominations. American Beauty (1999) Sam Mendes's drama may have not been considered an immediate favourite, but one tactical DreamWorks campaign later and it went home with four five Oscars. Gladiator (2000) The second highest-grossing film of 2000 went on to win five Oscars. A Beautiful Mind (2001) This drama, based on the life of Nobel Laureate John Nash (Russell Crowe), was a surprise winner at this year's ceremony. Chicago (2002) Chicago was the first musical to win Best Picture since Oliver! in 1968. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) The second sequel to win Best Picture won all 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for, and holds the record for the highest clean sweep in Oscars history. Million Dollar Baby (2004) This Best Picture winner scored Clint Eastwood his second directing Oscar after Unforgiven. Crash (2005) Crash was the first Best Picture winner since Rocky (1976) to win only three Oscars. The Departed (2006) The first and last Martin Scorsese film to win Best Picture (it also won him a belated Director Oscar). No Country for Old Men (2007) It was No Country for Old Men vs There Will Be Blood in one of the greatest Oscar races on record. It was the Coen brothers's crime thriller that reigned supreme. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Danny Boyle's sleeper hit Slumdog Millionaire became an Oscars success story, winning eight trophies in total. The Momentum Pictures Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards The Artist (2011) The first fully black-and-white film to win since The Apartment Schindler's List had moments of colour), this film was also the first French-produced film to ever win the top prize. Weinstein Company Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards Argo (2012) Argo was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three – although lead star and director was, in the words of Bradley Cooper, "robbed" of a Best Director nomination. Warner Bros Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards 12 Years a Slave (2013) Steve McQueen's film was considered one of the best of the year, and its three Oscar wins reflected this. It made McQueen the first black British producer to ever receive the award. Lionsgate Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards Birdman (2014) Michael Keaton may have missed out on Best Actor, but Birdman won the main prize. Fox Searchlight Pictures Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards Spotlight (2015) Spotlight was the first Best Picture winner to win fewer than three Academy Awards since The Greatest Show on Earth in 1953 Open Road Films Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards Moonlight (2016) Barry Jenkins's drama became the first film with an all-black cast, the first LGBTQ film and the second-lowest-grossing film domestically (behind The Hurt Locker) to win the Oscar for Best Picture. A24 Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards The Shape of Water (2017) Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is the second fantasy film to win Best Picture alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Twentieth Century Fox

This year’s Oscar ceremony takes place on 25 April.