Oscars Best Picture winners: Full list of every Academy Award-winning film

Not including 'La La Land'

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 27 March 2022 23:02
Comments
Oscars 2019: Nominations for Best Picture

It’s an exclusive club that just 90 films belong to and one that up to 10 new releases battle to be a part of every year.

Winning Best Picture at the Oscars is an honour for any film, even if what it denotes – that it’s better than any other film released that past year – is entirely inaccurate. For every deserving winner (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), there are a dozen films that didn’t score a single Oscar nomination (Mean Streets, The Long Goodbye, Heat).

Scoring the top prize can also have a damning effect. An undeserved win can smudge a film’s legacy. Take Driving Miss Daisy or – more recently – Crash. These are films that not many people expected to win and their victory ensured that they’re now remembered by film enthusiasts as “that film that shouldn’t have bloody won”.

The first ever Best Picture was announced in 1929, but the category was then called Outstanding Picture (it got its shiny new name in 1962).

Some interesting stats: out of the 90 films that have won Best Picture, 63 have also been awarded Best Director. Only four films have been awarded Best Picture without receiving a Best Director nomination and, rather unbelievably, two directors won without their films even earning a Best Picture nomination.

Recommended

Interestingly, just one horror film has ever won the top prize and, in 2017, the wrong winner (La La Land) was announced.

Click through the gallery to see every single film to have won Best Picture at the Oscars to date.

Oscars: Every single film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards

Show all 90

This year’s Oscar ceremony takes place on 25 April.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in