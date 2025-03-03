Conan O’Brien’s incredibly silly Oscar monologue was the best in years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Oscars can, believe it or not, be funny. But something about the last two ceremonies under host Jimmy Kimmel made this fact easy to forget. Thank you, then, to Conan O’Brien, whose early salvo of gags and silliness – arriving on the heels of a sensational medley of “Over the Rainbow”, “Home” and “Defying Gravity” by Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – speedily made it the most enjoyable Oscar monologue in years.

O’Brien, a red-haired court jester of a man, typically leans towards absurdity rather than zingers, so kicked his appearance off with a pre-recorded skit in which he (somewhat inevitably) hatched from Demi Moore’s back à la The Substance – then realised he left his shoe somewhere inside of her and dove back in for a scramble.

Once he arrived on stage, jokes came thick and fast. “Wicked is the perfect movie for people who watched The Wizard of Oz and thought, ‘sure, but where did all the minor characters go to college?’”; “Conclave is nominated for Best Picture tonight. Its logline: a movie about the Catholic Church, but don’t worry”; “Timothee Chalamet is nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly.”

Were the jokes dangerous? Ribald? (God forbid) Gervaisian? Not especially. The closest was the gag at the expense of Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofia Gascon – a Best Actress nominee and one-time category favourite until the unearthing of her historic racist tweets. There was every chance the Gascon scandal would have gone unmentioned, so credit where credit’s due: O’Brien went there. “Anora uses the ‘f-word’ 479 times,” O’Brien said. “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist.” Then he got her again: “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars tonight – my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Otherwise coasting on pure likeability, O’Brien gently mocked Adam Sandler’s penchant for wearing sweatpants at industry events, then launched into a song-and-dance number featuring a cameo from a Dune sandworm playing the piano. It was all very nicely silly. This is a man with a deceptively tricky job, though: providing a lightness of touch at a ceremony coming on the heels of the Los Angeles wildfires, one broadcast into a particularly dismal political moment for anyone remotely left-leaning (so, more or less, everyone watching the Oscars tonight).

Conan O'Brien during his opening monologue at the Oscars ( Getty Images )

It meant a difficult balancing act, with an opening montage of Los Angeles-set films (among them Chinatown, La La Land and Mulholland Drive) striking a sombre note, before the Erivo/Grande performance and initial O’Brien arrival. But O’Brien is a pro at these things, self-deprecating and knowingly ludicrous, and a comic who seems to actually enjoy his job. Kimmel – who hosted four of the last seven ceremonies – was never a bad Oscar emcee by any means, but he had a distance to him, his appearances bearing the whiff of contractual obligation. He also did settle the show into a kind of plodding fine-ness, in keeping with a ceremony that has spent around 15 years trying very hard not to embarrass itself too badly. It’s as if the Academy have never quite gotten over the infamous 2011 ceremony presided over by James Franco and Anne Hathaway (him eying the exits, her smiling through the mortification), a hosting effort so wrong-headed that the Academy still bears scars from it.

O’Brien felt like the turning of a page, in keeping with an awards show that seems to have got its confidence back – this has, so far, been an Oscars eager to celebrate the magic of movies rather than approach them with a kind of comic, ironic detachment.