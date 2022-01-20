The 10 best Disney role models for kids

There are a few things the best Disney characters have in common: they follow their dreams, they refuse to abandon hope / abandon their values / marry random men, and above all, they are kind. Kids look up to them – and they can help shape their beliefs, values, and morals. They can encourage ambition and self-acceptance, and banish gender-stereotyping.

True, there still aren’t enough LGBT+ Disney characters, although there are small steps towards progress being made: Specter in 2020’s Onward is Disney’s first openly queer character, and there are rumours that Disney plans to give Elsa a female love interest in Frozen 3.

Thankfully, gone are the days when Disney princesses only waited patiently for their prince to rescue them – and live happily ever after. Now it’s all about independence and strength – and being yourself.

Below are 10 Disney animation role models for kids, ranked.

10. Merida – Brave (2012)

“There are those who say fate is something beyond our command – that destiny is not our own. But I know better. Our fate lives within us – you only have to be brave enough to see it.” This is Princess Merida’s famous line in Disney/Pixar’s Brave. The tomboy princess with flaming red hair, who lives deep in the Scottish Highlands, doesn’t want to be betrothed to a suitor chosen by her family as tradition dictates. At an archery contest for potential suitors to win her hand in marriage, she beats them all hands down and takes care of herself. Who needs a man?

9. Specter – Onward (2020)

Pixar introduced its first official queer character in 2020’s urban fantasy animation film Onward. The cyclops police officer Specter, who serves for the city of New Mushroomton, is voiced by Lena Waithe. Her relationship is not exactly central to the story, but still, her mention of a same-sex partner – “It’s not easy being a new parent – my girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out, OK?” – was a sign of progress.

8. Rapunzel – Tangled (2010)

The message of ‘Tangled’ is clear: believe in yourself (Disney)

“No, I won’t stop. For every minute of the rest of my life, I will fight. I will never stop trying to get away from you.” The beautiful Rapunzel, with long, magical, golden hair, has been trapped in a tower for 18 years by a cruel witch/foster mother, but she never gives up on her dreams. Eventually, she sees the world outside, finds love, saves her lover and is reunited with her royal parents. The film’s message is clear: believe in yourself – and never let anything get in the way of achieving what you want.

7. Moana – Moana (2016)

Moana is the perfect example of female empowerment. The headstrong Pacific islander is the daughter of the village chief, who always yearns for something beyond the confines of her island. Independent and brave, she undertakes a solo expedition across the ocean to bring back a mystical relic to save her island and tribe. Unusually for a Disney star, there is no love interest in sight.

6. Kala – Tarzan (1999)

Kala the gorilla – voiced by Fatal Attraction’s Glenn Close in the movie –adopts Tarzan as a human baby, raising him as her own despite her gorilla mate Kerchak disapproving. Tarzan, who had been abandoned in a jungle after his parents died, turns out confident and strong – all thanks to Kala’s unconditional love. Ultimately, Kerchak passes on leadership to Tarzan and finally accepts him as his adoptive son. It’s a reminder to follow your heart, not the general consensus.

5. Remy – Ratatouille (2007)

Remy in ‘Ratatouille’ is ‘nothing less than the finest chef in France’ (Disney)

Remy is an ambitious rat with a flair for cooking – even by Paris standards. But being, well, vermin – at least in the eyes of humans – he faces an uphill battle in his dream to become a famous chef. That doesn’t stop him. After Remy creates an incredible ratatouille, a food critic describes him as “nothing less than the finest chef in France”. If Remy can do it, surely anybody can.

4. Dory – Finding Nemo

When clownfish Marlin’s son Nemo goes missing, he sets out on a quest across the ocean to find him – with the help of an unlikely companion: Dory, a blue fish whose short-term memory only lasts a few seconds. Despite those frequent memory lapses, she keeps the curmudgeonly Marlin afloat with her constant positivity, and inspires him to “just keep swimming”. It’s a good mantra for anybody facing the unknown.

3. Mulan – Mulan (1998)

Mulan becomes the strongest warrior in China (Disney)

Mulan is not your average Disney princess – she joins the Chinese army. Fearing for the life of her elderly father, who has been called up to fight, she selflessly chops off her hair and disguises herself as a man to take his place. She’s one of the most empowering female characters in Disney’s back catalogue. With a rigorous training regime, she becomes the strongest warrior in China – bumping up against the constant misconception that women are weak. Her actions save China and make her a hero.

2. Simba - The Lion King (1994 & 2019)

This is a coming-of-age story about the naïve and young lion Simba, who reclaims his rightful place as king after no small amount of soul searching. He was always meant to succeed his father Mustafa as King of the Pride Lands – but when his uncle Scar murdered his father to steal the throne, Simba was pushed into exile. Once he’s done a little growing up, with the help (or hindrance?) of meerkat/warthog duo Timon and Pumbaa, he fights Scar for the throne and throws him off a cliff. It’s not his physical strength but his transformation through tragedy that makes him the lion he was always meant to be.

1. Anna – Frozen (2013)

Kids are obsessed by Frozen, especially girls – and for good reason. Anna, a clumsy but lovable princess, has a strong bond with her older sister Elsa – until Elsa flees the kingdom, fearful that her magical powers are becoming destructive. She retreats into a beautiful but lonely ice palace, shutting the door even on her little sister, to whom she offers no explanation. It’s painful for Anna – but the plucky hero doesn’t stop looking out for Elsa. Though she has no magical powers, it’s her unwillingness to give up on her sister – she even risks her life to save her – that makes Anna the real hero.