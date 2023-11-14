Michael Fassbender’s character in The Killer doesn’t have a name. The character – a professional assassin credited only as “the Killer” – doesn’t have all too much of a personality, either. His thoughts simmer beneath much of the film’s action, expressed via occasionally sardonic, often mantra-filled voiceovers. He speaks to himself in platitudes (“Vigilance is essential.” “Trust no one.” “Empathy is weakness”), and listens to The Smiths on repeat. The Killer, in other words, is a deeply tedious person to spend time with.

And yet, The Killer, directed by Fight Club’s David Fincher and released last Friday on Netflix, never lets you leave this character’s head. The story follows the hired gun as he deals with the aftermath of a botched assassination, with hunter becoming the hunted, and then switching back again – more turned tables than a western saloon shootout. The character, both as written and in Fassbender’s measured, dispassionate performance, is a cypher, a man whom we cannot understand any more than he understands himself. On paper, this makes for a profoundly uncompelling protagonist. But with The Killer, you can’t help but suspect that the emptiness is rather the point.

Part of this, perhaps, is the baggage we bring to the film. With films such as Zodiac, The Social Network, and Gone Girl, Fincher has long established himself as one of the most technically assured American directors currently working. His works have often weaved elements of satire and social critique into more conventional genre narratives; in some ways, the joyless, gig-economy-driven world of The Killer updates and builds upon the anticapitalist message of Fight Club. In other words, the character’s utter lack of conventional appeal isn’t a failing, but a deliberate choice. This is something substantiated by Fincher himself, who told a press conference in Venice: “As you can imagine, sympathy was the last thing on my mind, as it relates to this character. We wanted somebody who didn’t need to be frightening, the mundanity of evil. My hope is that someone will see this film and get very nervous about the person behind them in line at Home Depot.”