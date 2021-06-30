Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl named Daniella.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the happy news with a family photo. She wrote: “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

The Israeli actor’s husband Jaron Varsano wrote on Instagram: “And now we are five. So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kate Hudson, Ludacris, and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen wrote congratulatory messages under Gadot’s post.

Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She reprised the role in 2017 in the standalone film Wonder Woman, and that same year in Justice League.

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel toWonder Woman, was released in December 2020.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman is a principled, empathetic superhero who uses her powers for the good of others. In embodying the character, Gadot said she wanted to showcase more of Wonder Woman Diana Prince’s more human qualities.