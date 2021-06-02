New Harry Potter-themed store set to open in New York

A new Harry Potter flagship store selling authentic props from the films is set to open its doors in the Flatiron District of New York City.

“It has been a tough year in many people’s lives for obvious reasons, and we feel it’s a great time to bring some magic into people’s lives by opening the store,” said Karl Durrant, vice president of the Warner Brothers retail experience.

“We are really excited to be opening the Harry Potter flagship store in the heart of the Flatiron district in New York,” he said.

Opening in June, the 21,000 square foot-shop will offer exclusive merchandise.

He further added that they’re “in a privileged position” to be working directly with the filmmakers, which has allowed them to bring “incredible” themes to life in the store.

Sales and experience manager Doran Finneran dubbed the store as the “Magical Congress of the United States of America.”

He told a local publication: “Our fans have been asking for a long time for something in New York and we wanted to deliver for them and I think we’ve pulled something out that’s iconic for them,” he said.

“Whether you’re new on your journey of discovery in the story of Harry Potter or a super-fan, there is something for everyone,” he added.