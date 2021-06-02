Indiana Jones 5: Everything we know, including release date and cast

Thirteen years after Indiana Jones last graced our screens, filming is set to begin in the UK next week for the fifth instalment in the long-running franchise about a swashbuckling archaeologist.

As reported by Deadline, the production that’s still known by the working title Indiana Jones 5 will film at Pinewood studios and various other locations around Britain.

Harrison Ford will return as Jones, having made his debut as the character in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. A prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, followed in 1984 before the 1989 sequel Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. A fourth film followed in 2008 after a gap of 19 years, titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

While we still don’t know where the fifth film will take Jones or what the official title will be, there is plenty of information out there to whet fans’ appetites:

Here’s everything we know about Indiana Jones 5…

When will it be released?

Disney, who acquired the franchise when they took control of Lucasfilm in 2012, have announced that the fifth Indiana Jones film will be released on Thursday, 28 July, 2022.

Where will I be able to watch it?

While Disney will be hoping enough cinemas will be open by next summer to give the film a full theatrical release, it’s highly likely that the first chance to see Indiana Jones 5 on home streaming will come via their own Disney+ service.

Phoebe Waller Bridge with her Emmys in 2019 (Rex Features)

Who is in the cast?

It was announced last December that Harrison Ford - now 78 - will be reprising his role as Dr Indiana Jones for a “fifth and final” adventure. Then in April, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the cast in an as-yet-unannounced role. Others joining the franchise include Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Boyd Holbrook (Logan).

Who is directing the film?

After directing each of the first four instalments in the series, Steven Spielberg will hand the reins for the fifth film to James Mangold. Mangold is best known for the 1999 psychological thriller Girl, Interrupted, the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line and 2017’s Wolverine-focused X-Men movie Logan.

John Williams, who wrote the franchise’s iconic theme, is returning as composer.