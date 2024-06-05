Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm talk awkward SNL behind-the-scenes nudity

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With Kristen Wiig's iconic style of awkward foot-in-mouth comedy, and Jon Hamm’s portfolio of dramatic characters, you would not think there is much that could knock the two actors.

And you would be right.

Reuniting for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the two reminisced about the good old days of being stripped naked by stage hands when performing on Saturday Night Live.

The former Mad Men star recalled having a costume change next to Wiig, who warned him to "get ready" before both their clothes were torn from them in what he described as the "fun part of SNL”.

Wiig, who was a cast member on the NBC late night comedy show from 2005 to 2012, said: "the 'in-between sketches' is the most interesting — it’s such a beautiful dance."

Hamm returned to SNL for his 17th time in a cameo role on 18 May, which was hosted by actor Jake Gyllenhaal and had musician Sabrina Carpenter as its musical guest.

Jon Hamm as another confident character, Don Draper, in the hit series ‘Mad Men’ ( AMC )

But arguably the most celebrated work with the two actors is Bridesmaids, co-written by and starring Wiig as the oftentimes painfully awkward yet lovable Annie Walker, and featuring Hamm as her casual sexual partner suffering from very misplaced self-confidence and self-absorption, Ted.

In an ironic reversal of the dynamic of their characters, which initially sees Annie desperately seeking validation from Ted, Hamm said to Wiig: "Any time you say, 'Come do anything,' I’ll do it."

He even joined the project before she had actually written a role for him.

"And we had so much fun", replied Wiig, who was nominated for several awards after the film's release, including a Bafta, Critic's Choice Award, and Golden Globe.

Most of the "fun" came while filming the pair's sex scene, with Hamm saying they were "goofing around" while the crew wanted to leave.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Kristen Wiig as Annie Walker in ‘Bridesmaids’ ( Universal )

"No, they were like, “Wow, Jon Hamm!”

Despite the scene occurring at the start of the film, shooting for the sex scene took place on the final day of its production. The two explained that this "last-day energy" meant they played around with the scene more.

Wiig said: "It was so fun because it was so loose: “What if we do this? What if we try this?”

Hamm excitedly revealed director Paul Feig yelled sex instructions at them, telling him to throw Wiig's leg over his shoulder during the comically embarrassing scene.

He summarised it as "dumb and fun", a phrase which could describe the film which so many love in its entirety.

Wigg complimented Hamm for his recent work in the fifth season of Fargo, playing Sherrif Roy Tillman – a much more dramatic and darker character than the likes of Ted.

She herself has been nominated for a Gotham TV Awards for her latest starring role in Palm Royale.

The Apple TV+ series follows Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Wiig) as she strives to make her way into high society through the most exclusive country club in her town, Palm Beach, Florida.