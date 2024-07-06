Judy Belushi Pisano, actor and widow of John Belushi, dies aged 73

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Actor and producer Judy Belushi Pisano, who was also the widow of comedian John Belushi, has died at the age of 73.

Belushi's estate announced her death in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy,” the statement read.

“Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blue Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter."

The actor and producer, who worked on iconic films like The Blues Brothers and National Lampoon’s Animal House, had been diagnosed with cancer prior to her death.

Belushi Pisano met her future husband and legendary comedian John Belushi while they were in high school in Wheaton, Illinois.

They moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1974, according to the MV Times.

“Just like everyone else, we fell in love with Lucy Vincent Beach,” she told the paper in 2013.

The couple married in 1976, and stayed together until Belushi died of a drug overdose in 1982.

Belushi Pisano later remarried film producer Victor Pisano in 1990 but the couple divorced in 2010.

Judy Belushi Pisano attends the official Blues Brothers Revue at the Rialto Theater on March 5, 2012 in Joliet, Illinois ( Getty Images )

She continued to honor her late husband after his death, and participated in the 2020 Showtime documentary John Belushi, which examined the late actor’s life and career.

“In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand. As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy and The Blues Brothers will never fade,” the Instagram post from Belushi's estate said.

“There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift.”

Stephen Bishop, a friend and musician who also appeared in The Blues Brothers, shared his own tribute on Instagram.

“I have fond memories of working and hanging out with Judy and John. She was always kind to me and stayed in touch through the years. I so enjoyed seeing her at Animal House reunions,” he wrote. “My memories of her are filled with warmth and affection. I’ll always cherish them.”

She is survived by her children and grandchildren.