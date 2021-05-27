M Night Shyamalan’s next movie, Old, has a mysterious new trailer

Since the release of The Sixth Sense in 1999, M Night Shyamalan has carved out a reputation as Hollywood’s twistiest writer and director.

After the success of his Unbreakable trilogy, Shyamalan returns this July with his latest film Old, an adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

Filmed in the Dominican Republic and starring Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (The Last Vermeer) and Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), the plot of Old follows a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they’re relaxing is causing them to age at a rapid pace.

The trailer isn’t giving away much more than that, only adding to the confusion with incomprehensible written messages and alarming deaths.