Mark Strong blames drunken night with Daniel Craig for blowing 007 audition

British actor Mark Strong claims he blew his audition for a villain role in a James Bond film as he was “severely hungover” after getting drunk with Daniel Craig the night before.

The actor revealed to Sky One’s There’s Something About Movies: “I went up for a villain in a Bond movie (in the) Pierce Brosnan era…and I learnt the lines… and to celebrate I went out for a drink, and I got pissed. I overdid it, and the next day I was severely hungover.”

The 57-year-old actor explained that he was not going to pass up on the opportunity to be in an 007 film, so he went in for the audition the following morning where he was sat before eight individuals behind their desks.

“I started, then I just forgot my lines, couldn’t remember what they were and they all just kind of fell apart,” he said.

“I was sweating, it was a terrible experience — but I really learned from it,” he added.

He further mentioned: “The irony was, the guy I was out the night before getting pissed with was Daniel Craig. So I blame him!”

✕ Daniel Craig talks Skyfall

Strong most recently appeared in Disney’s Cruella alongside Emma Stone, Joel Fry and Emma Thompson.

Craig’s long-delayed film No Time To Die is scheduled for release on 30 September.