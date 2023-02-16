Watch live as Hollywood stars walk red carpet at Berlin Film Festival

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hollywood stars walk the red carpet at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival.

Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei are expected to be appearing, as their new film, She Came to Me, premieres in Germany.

On Thursday, Hathaway praised the 73rd Berlinale for featuring a video address from Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I want to express my gratitude to the film festival for including a hero of our times and for giving us all the opportunity to amplify the message of Ukraine, which is the almost universal desire for peace,” the actress said during a press conference, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Festival organisers revealed on Wednesday that the president of Ukraine would speak at the Berlinale’s opening ceremony, using the platform to call for solidarity with his nation in its ongoing war with Russia.

The 73rd Berlin Film Festival runs from 16 to 26 February.