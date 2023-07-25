Watch live: Actors and writers protest in New York as strike continues

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as actors and writers protest outside NBC Universal on Tuesday, 25 July, amid an ongoing strike.

Today’s speakers are expected to include BD Wong, Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi and others.

The protest is part of ongoing action by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union.

The union says it called a strike for two main reasons - better pay to keep up with inflation, and protection over performers’ images and performances to prevent replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology.

It says that companies “want to be able to scan a background performer’s image, pay them for a half a day’s labour, and then use an individual’s likeness for any purpose forever without their consent.”

Dwayne Johnson has reportedly donated a “seven-figure” amount to the union amid the ongoing strike.