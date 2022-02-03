The Bafta nominations for 2022 have been announced – and they’re more impressive than ever.

This year’s ceremony, which is taking place in London on 13 March, will be presented by Rebel Wilson, and will see Belfast, Dune and The Power of the Dog duke it out for Best Film.

Dune leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.

Other films in contention for the top awards include Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Japanese film Drive My Car.

Find the full list of the Bafta 2022 nominations below.

BEST FILM

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

DIRECTOR

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau has been Bafta nominated for ‘Titane’ (Getty Images)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Siân Heder – CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

LEADING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Alana Haim has been Bafta nominated for ‘Licorice Pizza’ (Universal Pictures)

LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Ann Dowd has been Bafta nominated for ‘Mass’ (Bleecker Street)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Netflix film ‘Passing’, starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, has been nominated for four Baftas (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

After love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Costeau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

‘Drive My Car’ has been nominated for three Baftas (Sideshow/Janus Films)

ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

ORIGINAL SCORE

Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimme – Dune

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

CASTING

Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point

Francine Maisler – Dune

Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard

Cindy Tolan – West Side Story

‘Dune’ leads the Bafta pack with a total of 11 nominations (© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

EDITING

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ received five nominations (MGM / Eon Productions)

COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

MAKE UP & HAIR

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

SOUND

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Lady Gaga has been Bafta nominated for ‘House of Gucci’ (Fabio Lovino)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee