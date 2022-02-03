2022 Bafta nominations: Full list as Dune and Power of the Dog lead way
Find the full list of every nominated film here
The Bafta nominations for 2022 have been announced – and they’re more impressive than ever.
This year’s ceremony, which is taking place in London on 13 March, will be presented by Rebel Wilson, and will see Belfast, Dune and The Power of the Dog duke it out for Best Film.
Dune leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.
Other films in contention for the top awards include Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Japanese film Drive My Car.
Find the full list of the Bafta 2022 nominations below.
BEST FILM
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
DIRECTOR
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Siân Heder – CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
LEADING ACTRESS
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
LEADING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
After love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
DOCUMENTARY
Becoming Costeau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
ORIGINAL SCORE
Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimme – Dune
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
CASTING
Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point
Francine Maisler – Dune
Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard
Cindy Tolan – West Side Story
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
EDITING
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
COSTUME DESIGN
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
MAKE UP & HAIR
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
SOUND
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies